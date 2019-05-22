Savanna Region: Thank You Akufo-Addo For Your Tour—NPP Groups

SAVANNA REGION NPP YOUTH GROUPS THANKS H.E NANA ADDO FOR HIS TOUR OF THE REGION

The coalition of NPP youth groups in the Savannah Region wishes to show appreciation the Commander in Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces H.E Akuffo Addo for paying an unprecedented call to the Savannah Region as part of his tour to the newly created regions in the country.

His maiden visit which was welcomed by his Royal Highness Yegbon wura Tuntumba Boresa and we consider it as a blessing to the good people of the Savannah Region. The president promised massive developmental agenda in various sectors including presenting 8 No. utility vehicles to the regional coordinating council, the commencement of the construction of an ultramodern multipurpose office complex for the regional coordinating council, the expansion of the water systems in Damongo, Bole, Yapei and Salaga not forgetting the construction of the 126km road stretching from Busunu – Daboya – Mankarigu which was abandoned by the earls while government among others. We assure the president that, we the youth of the Savannah Region shall not relent but work hard to ensure that these massive infrastructural development will be achieved and put into good use in an equitable manner.

We wish to take this opportunity again to congratulate the election committee which was chaired by Dr. Clifford Braimah for seeing to the maiden violence free and successful delegate’s congress which saw the election of new executives to steer the affairs of the new patriotic party in the savanna region.

In the same breath we wish to congratulate the newly elected executives not forgetting the delegates and party faithfuls who came from far and near to add color, activism and loyalty to the party. It gave us the conviction that the npp will annex the Savanna Region and make it a “world bank”

We further congratulate the first ever elected Savannah Regional chairman Alhaji Sulemana Iddrisu affectionately called “Professor Kalamonia” due to his political resilience. He served in several capacities in the Northern Region and even as a party financier and contributed immensely towards the 2016 election which gave us victory and also supported unprecedentedly for the creation of the Savannah Region.

It is our expectation that the newly elected executives under the leadership of Prof Kalamonia will garner all relevant stakeholders on board to ensure that the challenge that the President has put on us, that is the challenge to win all seats in the Savannah Region in order to achieve development in freedom.

Long live

Long live Savannah Region

Long live Coalition of youth groups.

Thank you.

(Signed)

Abdul H. Aziz

Chairman.