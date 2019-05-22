We Are Battle Ready For 2020—NDC Adamu Ramadan Predicts Win

Mohammed Adamu Ramadan

In a meeting held in an undisclosed location, the 2016 Parliamentary candidate for Adentan Constituency, Mohammed Adamu Ramadan says there is no two ways about his victory in the upcoming 2020 elections.

He predicted win for former President Mahama who is seeking his second bid to become President.

"We are ready for this contest. We can match anyone boot for boot. Dismiss any rumours that John Mahama or any other person will ask me to step down because I will definitely get an appointment once John Mahama becomes a president again. In fact, all the aspirants including Nana Oye Lithur equally qualify for appointment in Mahama's next administration not only me. I am in this contest to win and in sha Allah nobody can stop me except God," he intimated.

The members of his Campaign Team also assured him of their maximum support expressing their appreciation to Mr Ramadan for his continued support and loyalty to the people of Adenta over the years.

"Some have just started donating sugar and goodies to delegates even though they have always lived in this constituency. Throughout their time as ministers, they never helped a single person neither did they ever attend a party function or programme within our constituency. They never contributed financially towards activities of the party here. Suddenly, they have come out from nowhere to try to lead us because they think we wash our faces upwards.

"We appreciate the fact that you (Mr Ramadan) always come to our aid whenever we are in need. Had it not been for you, this constituency would have collapsed. Apart from giving out your personal cash on behalf of the party, we also appreciate your timely participation in funerals, weddings and naming ceremonies as well as the cash donations," the leader of the campaign team noted.

Ram, as he is popularly called reassured his team of his readiness to win the primaries no matter who contests him and went further to assure them that he will beat the current MP, Mr Yaw Buabeng Asamoah too.

"We shall be guided by our past and make amendments towards the future. We shall leave no stone unturned until John Mahama and I are elected as president of Ghana and MP for Adentan Constituency respectfully," Mr Ramadan stated.

The Ram 2020 Campaign Team took a decision to officially kickstart campaign in the shortest possible time; most likely during the final week of Ramadan Fasting or early June. Mr Ramadan is expected to make a Ramadan Fast donation to the grassroot of the party in the coming days.