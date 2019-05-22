Chief Imam Pledges Support To Fight Against Terror Threats

The National Chief Imam, Dr. Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has assured President Akufo-Addo that he will ensure extremist elements do not gain a foothold in the country.

He made the pledge when he paid a courtesy call on the President at the Jubilee House to show solidarity with him in his efforts to secure the country at a time when the issue of security threats from extremist elements has become the theme for public discourse.

The Chief Imam used the opportunity to also recognize the President's 'socially-impactful policies' which are inuring to the interest of persons of Zongo extraction across the country. He cited the historic establishment of the Ministry of Zongos and Inner City Development and the Zongo Development Fund as classic examples.

Specifically turning to the free SHS programme, Chief Imam said it offers a rare opportunity for all children regardless of their circumstances to access free education. “Therefore, there is no excuse for kids in the Zongos not to go to school,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo was excited about the assurance of the Chief Imam to stand against extremism and its associated fallout of insecurity in the country.

He urged the Chief Imam to ensure harmony between Christians and Muslims in the country and to shield the youth in the Islamic communities against extremist elements.

The Chief Imam's show of solidarity to the President comes on the heels of heightened terrorist activities in neighbouring Burkina Faso – a development which has led to the influx of refugees into the country.

The insecurity in the Sahel covering Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and Mali are sources of security concern to Ghana which has enjoyed relative peace all along.

DAILY GUIDE can confirm that managers of national security are observing developments in the neighbouring country and have, of course, taken measures to contain any eventuality arising from the terrorist activities, especially in Burkina Faso.

