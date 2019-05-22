Krachi West MP Gives Disabilities Adult Vehicle Carts

Hon Ntoso with a beneficial

Hon. Helen Adjoa Ntoso, Member of Parliament (MP) for Krachi West Constituency in the Oti Region has donated Adult Vehicle Carts to Persons With Disability to ease their movement.

The donation was made in commemoration of this year International Day for People with Disabilities (IDPD) under the theme for this years IDPD was," Empowering Persons with Disabilities and Ensuring Inclusiveness and Equality."

The theme many said indeed apt and timely, considering that it focuses on the empowering of persons with disabilities for inclusive, equitable and sustainable development.

It has also been argued that Disability Policy is an ambitious plan of action that is first among equals in Ghana as it is by and large, leaving no one behind, in the journey to achieving a peaceful and prosperous environment where the dignity of an individual, and equality among all, is placed on the front burner, as enunciated by the United Nations.

To this effect, Hon Ntoso told Modernghana unlike in the past that disability was synonymous with inability.

She has resolved to carry every individual along, irrespective of their physical conditions or status, so as to achieve overall developmental objectives.

She added that the aim was to seek the welfare of the vulnerable and the disabled by providing their needs to put smiles on their faces and as well empower them.

As MP she says she epresents every member of the constituency charged with the responsibility of ensuring the full and equal share of support including persons with disabilities.

The MP however, appealed to the public not to shun people with disability but to offer such persons the support they need to thrive successfully in society.

"We must support them to enable them to exhibit their knowledge and talents towards the development of their communities", she said.

The beneficiaries commended the MP for the vehicle Carts and appealed to other philanthropists in the district to emulate same

As the 2020 election is around the corner, critics will argue that politicians will stop at nothing to ensure that they bring aid in time of distress to every segment of the society with the aim of winning their support.

But whether politics or not, the persons affected with disabilities in Krachi West, are happy about the assistance given them and which, in no small measure, would help their conditions.