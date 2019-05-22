GIFEC CEO, Ursula Owusu Fly To Summit In Rwanda

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communication (GIFEC), Hon. Kofi Asante and the Communication Minister Hon. Ursula Owusu Ekuful have are taking part in this year's 'Transform Africa Summit' which took place in Kigali, Rwanda.

This is the fifth Summit under the theme "Boosting Africa 's Digital Economy" and powered by SMART AFRICA, which is a bold and innovative commitment from Africa Heads of State and Government to accelerate sustainable socio-economic development of the continent, ushering Africa into a knowledge economy through affordable access to broadband and usage of information and Communication Technologies.

In a telephone interview with GIFEC's CEO, Hon. Kofi Asante, he said the 2019 Transform Africa Summit saw the launch of the Digital Economy Blueprint in partnership with the Government of Kenya.

He continued that as part of the summit participating countries and the private sector showcased exciting indigenous digital innovation and advancement and the Ghanaian delegation were impressive and admired by other participants, including Heads of State, First Ladies, UN broadband Commissioners, Ministers, Regulators, Mayors and Governors, Public and Private sector, International Organizations Industry leaders, Investors, Entrepreneurs, Young Innovators, Civil Societies and Academia.

According to him, the key note of the summit waa delivered by His Excellency Paul Kagame, the President of the Republic of Rwanda and in his address he said Africa has one of the largest Mobile telephony penetration rate averaging 70% on the continent and thanks to the drive to connect Africa with affordable access to Broadband Internet and this means most households, have a digital tool which they can conduct their business and access an array of services from the comfort of their home.

However, President Kagame stated that many Governments and Private sector services remain manual, thereby keeping our economies heavily paper based and in turn cash based.

Hon. Asante advised that as technology becomes the cornerstone of our daily lives, Africa Government, business and individuals must work together in order to adapt to this new reality.

Other Heads of State who attended the Summit are; H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya and H.E. Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, Malian President.

The Minister of Communication, Ursula Owusu-Ekufull, Ambassador Soline Nyirahabimana, Minister of Gender and Family promotion, Rwanda, Cynthia Samuel-Olonjuwon, Regional Director for Africa, ILO and Hawa Derme, Group Secretary General, ADS Group and Hon. Kofi Asante all played major role at the Summit which officially ended 17th of May, 2019

Hon. Kofi Asante met some indigenes of Wassa Amenfi West in a close door meeting but an inside source said the Wassa Amenfi NPP Parliamentary aspirant admonished them to invest in the Wassa Amenfi Constituency be due to the enabling economic conditions created by the New Patriotic Party Government.