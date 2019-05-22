Nigeria Group In Ghana Welcomes Newly Appointed Head Of Diaspora Commission

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chief Executive of the Nigeria Diaspora Commission

The Executive and Members of the Nigeria In Diaspora Organization (NIDO) in Ghana have pledged their support and cooperation to the newly appointed Chief Executive of the Nigeria Diaspora Commission Hon. Abike Dabiri.

This was contained in a congratulatory letter issued by the Director of Corportate Affairs of NIDO, Mr Oscar Ugoh for her elevation to that high office.

The Senior Special Adviser to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora was a three-term member of the House of Representatives representing Ikorodu Federal Constituency in Lagos between 2003 and 2015.

According to the group, Hon. Abike Dabiri’s commitment to making peace among Nigerians in several nations and her desire for Nigerians to be law abiding and live in harmony wherever they are found, will play an important role in strengthening the working relationship between Nigerians in Diaspora and the Nigeria Embassies and High Commissions in various countries.

Below is the full copy of the congratulatory letter:

Hon. Abike Dabiri

Chief Executive

Nigeria Diaspora Commission.

CONGRATULATORY LETTER ON YOUR WELL DESERVED APPOINTMENT.

On behalf of the Executive and Members of the Nigeria In Diaspora Organization, we feel honored to congratulate you, on your well-deserved elevation to the exalted office of the Chief Executive of the Nigeria Diaspora Commission.

Your dedicated service and sustained commitment to the Welfare of Nigerians in Diaspora can never be underestimated.

You have dedicated your service life to the defense and protection of Nigerians and their rights in every continent, and has carried out these functions in the most dignified and diplomatic manner.

Characteristics of your desire for Nigerians to be law abiding and live in harmony wherever they are found, you have tour round the world sensitizing and committing to making peace among Nigerians in several nations.

We in NIDO Ghana see this elevation as very meritorious, and commit ourselves to working with you in whatever capacity you will have need of us, to ensure that your office succeed.

We are so confident based on your records of successes, that you will bring about a new dynamics on several issues affecting Nigerians oversea, especially to strengthen the working relationship between Nigerians in Diaspora and the Nigeria Embassies and High Commissions in various countries.

While we wait for your visit to Ghana soon, kindly accept the assurances of our esteemed regards.

Congratulations !!

Yours sincerely, Oscar Ugoh,.

Director, Corporate Affairs.