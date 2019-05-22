Chereponi: One Killed, 13 Arrested In Reprisal Attack

Atleast 13 persons have been arrested following reprisal attacks in Chereponi in the North East Region.

Confirming this on Eyewitness News, the Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Yusif Tanko, said one death was recorded in the attack and the body has been deposited at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

“In total 13 persons have been arrested with one person dead. The body is currently at the Tamale Teaching Hospital. We also retrieved about 5 guns and we are on the grounds firmly and trying to bring the situation under control,” he said.

He also confirmed the shooting incident involving the Saboba District Coordinating Director.

“The report of the shooting has come to our attention, the shooting happened on Monday when he was travelling between Chereponi and Yendi and along the way he was accosted by some people believed to be Kokombas. They shot into his vehicle. The shooting was from a distance so he was hit in the head from the shooting but not actual bullets. He was injured and was taken to the hospital. The vehicle was set ablaze when he was taken to the hospital,” he said.

Last month there were reprisal attacks in Chereponi, leaving many people especially women and children displaced after their homes were razed.

The Women and children who fled their communities during the conflict between the Anufos and Konkombas in the Northern Region had to result to begging for basic supplies to survive.

The people who are now internally displaced and living in a crowded space now struggle for food, water and clothes with

The National Peace Council in an attempt to ease the chaos of the conflict called for a swift implementation of the recommendations by the fact-finding committee on the Anuful/Konkomba conflict.

Programmes Manager for the Northern Regional Peace Council, Nuhu Abukari emphasized the need to implement the recommendations.

“There was a fact-finding committee organized by REGSEC and in partnership with the Regional Peace Council. The committee has submitted its report to the Minister of Interior and there are some recommendations in that particular fact-finding committee's report so we want the recommendations of that report to be implemented.”

---citinewsroom