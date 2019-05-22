V/Region: 54-Year-Old Man Arrested For Killing Wife

The Ho municipal police command has arrested a 54-year-old man who allegedly killed his wife in Hordzo, a suburb of Ho last Thursday.

Emmanuel Dorfe who was to appear before the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit of Police last week over a case between him and his wife, ambushed her while she was on her way to church and butchered her to death.

The mother of the deceased, Helena Azameti, told Citi News that the couple have had issues concerning the upkeep of their last born for the past 10 years.

“He wasn't taking care of the children and the woman reported to DOVVSU but it didn't go anywhere. He continued to bully her until the woman decided to divorce him. He has always physically assaulted the deceased. The deceased complained about body pains after another assault which to her to DOVVSU once more. The couple was supposed to appear at the police station but the assailant complained he will be arrested so they should go yesterday to which the deceased declined. The assailant went to the station yesterday alone and returned to commit that atrocity” the mother of the deceased narrated.

The Ho municipal police commander, DSP Anthony Karmal Danso who confirmed the arrest to Citi News said the suspect will be processed for court on Wednesday.

