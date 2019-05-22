Omama Kidash Eulogises Nkrumah On AU Day, And Reechoes The Wedding Of African States Through Wording

African Poet, Omama Kidash, eulogises Ghana’s first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, and replays the gramophone record of Nkrumah’s bigger vision of seeing Africans unite. Through poetry, Omama Kidash refreshes the reminder icon on the screen of the long-awaited living dream of African Unity which has had great torchbearers like Marcus Garvey, Bob Marley, Muammar al-Gaddafi, and so many other giants.

A former teacher of Boso Senior High Technical School, Omama Kidash currently teaches Literature-in-English at the Pentecost Senior High School – Koforidua. He is a graduate of the University of Ghana, Legon, a member of the Ghana Association of Writers (GAW), and a GAW Literary Award winner.

Nkrumah:

The Past Future

From the fallible human well,

The bucket draws to quench,

And greatness speaks thus:

I am not African

Because I was born in Africa

But because Africa

Was born in me.

The Macbeth witches overseas oversee

Nkrumah in the seas overseas

Carrying a continent to a Canaan

He sees the witches overseas

And calls their names on Afadjato

Juju boiling in a voodoo pot overseas

The witches decree, Macbeth is pushed,

And tears wet the black soil

But functional laughter dances ballet

Beyond the seas overseas

Where jungle drums cannot reach

Nkrumah was buried once

Nkrumah was buried twice

Nkrumah was buried thrice

Yet, Nkrumah walks on global lips

And retires on memory tongues

He hoisted the golden flag

Of selfless service

And now they shine his back

On the shoulders of Mother Earth

His visionary tongue called for unity

While he pulled the chariots

Of the next century into the present

For developmental acceleration

He wasn’t a chit-chat over cold beer

In a lazy chair;

He wore the cloth of army ants

To plant and water for results

He was a man of words and works

Who carried the load of his continent

On his head and never looked back

The independence of Ghana is meaningless

Unless …

Will the great vision ever die?

Nkrumah never dies:

Addis Ababa.

Charcoal Dancer

I dance in the powdered charcoal

To bleach myself blacker

I dance in a trance to sip tree back

From the hands of the wise fathers:

Our fathers who were so clean

And kept excrement away from the home.

I am loamy and fertile:

We are the richest of all

The irony does not change the truth

I am dancing to bleach myself blacker

From my feet up

To wash my pale brain black

I dance the dance of our wise fathers

To make me whole again.

I dance to unleash my talent

To be remembered as the black one

My strength is not for the brainwash show

It is for the brain-act-growth.

I was charcoal on the cord of a coal

My mother is strong and courageous

She is an intellect pot and a builder

My mother is Zazzau’s Amina;

Daughter of Bakwa Turunku

I am the son of the Queen of Sheba

My mother is Amanishakheto of Nubia

She is Amanitore

Queen Nzinga of Angola bore me

I am the brave son of Tiye

My mother is Yaa Asantewaa the Powerful

I am the son of Akua Asamoah the Abondi:

The soldier girl from the royal home of Apirede

If you see me dancing under the moonlight

Do not be amazed by the billion black stars

Who hold hands to fortify me

I am my own future gathering to ascend

The words of the old seers are flowers

Smiling to fruit for the big feast of oneness

I dance blackness

I dance greatness

I dance humanity

I dance love

I was born an Egyptian

I was born a South African

I was born an Ethiopian

I was born a Ghanaian

I was born an African

I was born an African first, and everything

Else followed.

Black Power

I am an African

And I feel too proud to be

I am an African

And I feel too proud to remain so

I am an African

I come from the rich black soil:

The soil that formed mighty black men of old

The soil that made great women of distinction

Wash the feet of our continent with

Selfless love and sacrifice.

I am a proud African

I will never sell my identity to take another’s

I am beautiful, bold and black.

This is the land of my birth

And it shall certainly be the land of my

Ancestral breath

I am an African

And I am too proud to become anything else

Behold, the gathering of the Eagles is at hand

Gold Coast

I live in Gold Coast

Where we played oware with diamonds

And the children washed their hands in Akwatia,

Waving Aku Sika’s style on their way home.

When the first ship arrived,

My bente was stripped off

And I became Ota Benga

Taking selfies of the past time.

Now I am Kunta outside the net,

Walking free on a sandy shore.

My king is my kind

But Oliver still turns me in my sleep

Strangers are colouring our waters beyond treatment

Our cowries keep flying into white safes

Yet, we stand on the burning sun and say nothing

There is a mystery upon the silhouette

But this is a new dawn

It is time to ride our horses

Let’s shelf the clay beads and go for gold

As we create and build with love.

Africa!

Unite.

Facebook:

Twitter: @OmamaKidash

Email: [email protected]