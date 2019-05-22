Prestea/Huni-Valley MP, MCE Donates To Ramadan

Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, the Member of Parliament for Prestea/Huni-Valley constituency together with Mr. Mozart Kweku Owuh, the Municipal Chief Executive of the area has presented food items to Muslims in their constituency towards this year’s Ramadan.

The items include 139 cartons of milk, 84 bags of sugar and 80 cartons of tea bag.

The MCE on Tuesday May 21 presented the items to Imams from Prestea, Bogoso, Huni-Valley and Abosso at the Assembly for onward distribution to individuals at various Jumu'ah centres.

Mr. Mozart kweku Owuh, said the gesture was to support the Muslim community during their month long fast.

"This is a demonstration of love for the Muslim community that is why Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi and the Assembly considered it befitting to donate the items in line with the annual observation of Ramadan, which is considered as the holiest month on the Islamic calendar," he added.

He appealed to the Imams to continue to offer sacrifices and prayers for the MP, the President, the Municipal Assembly and the nation at large.

The MCE commended Muslims for the peaceful coexisting with other religious organisations which has contributed to the promotion of democracy and good governance in the municipality.

The Prestea/Huni-Valley Constituency Nasara Coordinator, Mr. Amuda received the items on behalf of the Imams and Muslim community.

He commended the Assembly for the kind gesture and assured the MCE and the Assembly of their support and prayers.