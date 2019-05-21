NDC Lists Seven 'Sins' Of EC Boss, Deputy To Vindicate Mahama Doubt Of Neutrality

The political brawls between the Electoral Commission (EC) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) seem to be getting worse as the National Communications Officer of ND, Sammy Gyamfi, listed what political pundits described as the seven "sins" of the EC against the major opposition party.

The party released what it claimed to be prove of indicative to former John Dramani Mahama’s doubts of neutrality of EC Boss, Jean Mensah and Deputy, Eric Bossman Asare.

In a document which is circulating in the social media titled: “Seven (7) acts of Jean Mensah & Bossman Asare that vindicate JM’s doubts about their neutrality”, the NDC pointed that, the EC Chairperson was caught on video frolicking and partying with female appointees of President Akufo-Addo in December 2018.

In the view of the NDC, Jean Mensah, the failure of Jean Mensah to disassociate herself from political party activities and decided to wine and dine with elements within government at the least opportunity brings into question of her neutrality.

It further claimed that, "The NDC in spite of the fact that the EC is enjoined by the 199 Constitution and the Political Parties law to supervise all internal election of all political parties, Bossman Asare in a display of legendary intolerance arrogance, hatred and ignorance, threatened the NDC that the Jean Mensah-led EC will refuse to supervise future internal NDC elections if we don’t desist from criticizing him and his Boss, Jean Mensah.

The Full Statement:

SEVEN (7) ACTS OF JEAN MENSAH & BOSSMAN ASARE THAT VINDICATE JM’S DOUBTS ABOUT THEIR NEUTRALITY

1. The NDC was only given a 45 minute notice to the first IPAC meeting called by the Jean Mensah-led EC. This was absurdly unreasonable, grossly unfair, and defied all rules that govern notices for IPAC meetings and meetings in general. Even though the EC later apologized to the NDC, it blatantly refused to give the NDC a hearing on the serious matters discussed and the decisions reached at the said meeting.

2. In an unprecedented turn of events, the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensah was caught on video frolicking and partying with female appointees of President Akufo-Addo in December 2018. Her inability to stay above political reproach by wining and dining with elements within government at the least opportunity brings into question her neutrality and professionalism.

3. The EC Chairperson, Jean Mensah lied in her press release of 27th March, 2019 that IPAC had extensively discussed and unanimously agreed to a compilation of a new voters register for the 2020 elections, when that was not even part of the agenda for the said IPAC meeting. When the NDC complained about the falsehood peddled by the EC Chairperson and sought to set the records straight, her insolent henchman, Bossman Asare told us to go to hell and that, the EC doesn’t need our opinion in doing their work. Till date, Jean Mensah has refused to publicly retract and apologize for that insulting lie.

4. Bossman Asare is on record to have described the NDC as a threat to Ghana’s democracy. How can the NDC be reasonably expected to trust the neutrality of Bossman Asare in view of this fact? How can we trust Bossman to be a fair referee in the 2020 upcoming elections?

5. In spite of the fact that the EC is enjoined by the 1992 Constitution and the Political Parties law to supervise all internal elections of all political parties, Bossman Asare in a display of legendary intolerance, arrogance, hatred and ignorance, threatened the NDC that the Jean Mensah-led EC will refuse to supervise future internal NDC elections if we don’t desist from criticizing him and his Boss, Jean Mensah. Criticism is part of any healthy democracy, and for Bossman to be averse to criticism impugns his credibility.

6. In an inexplicable display of hatred and disrespect for the NDC, Jean Mensah openly reprimanded and attacked the General Secreatry of the NDC for laughing during an IPAC meeting.

7. In spite of the fact that Parliament has approved money for the EC to conduct this year’s (2019) limited registration exercise in all the 6000 electoral areas of Ghana, the recalcitrant Jean Mensah-led EC is hellbent on disenfranchising over 1 million eligible Ghanaian voters by restricting the process to only the 216 district offices of the EC.

These and other acts provide sufficient grounds for the NDC’s mistrust in the neutrality of the Jean Mensah-led EC.