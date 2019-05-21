Newmont Goldcorp Ghana To Build Hospital Accommodation, Ward For Kenyasi Hospital

As part of efforts to support quality healthcare in its operational areas, Newmont Goldcorp Ghana’s Ahafo mine has cut sod to construct a 4-unit 2-bedroom 2-storey doctors residence and children’s ward for the proposed Kenyasi District Hospital in the Asutifi North District of the Ahafo Region.

The company has committed $350,000 for the construction of the two projects.

In collaboration with US based non-governmental organization - Project CURE, the Ahafo mine has also donated a 40 feet container of medical supplies worth about $470,000 to support the equipment needs of the District Hospital.

The gesture, according to the General Manager of the Ahafo Mine, Bernard Wessels, is part of ongoing partnership with the Asutifi North District Assembly to upgrade the Kenyasi Health Center into a District Hospital.

“As a company, taking care of our safety, health and wellness as well as that of our communities is one of our core values, therefore committing towards the first phase construction of the doctor’s residence and children’s ward is in the right direction” Mr. Wessels added.

Touching on the medical supplies and equipment donation, Bernard Wessels said, “We have partnered with our health care partner and US based non-governmental organization - Project CURE, to procure this first container. We will continue to work with all stakeholders including Nananom, the Assembly, other government agencies, youth groups, community committees and members as well as Project CURE to ensure that this project is completed and functional as expected”.

Receiving the items on behalf of the District, the Asutifi North District Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Mensah, pledged the Assembly’s commitment to play its part to ensure that the project is completed on time.