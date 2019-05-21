Police Detain Police Over Bribery

The Central Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Services has detained a General Police Sergeant amid investigations into claims of bribery and extortion following a video making rounds on social media.

G/Sgt Augustine Owusu Ansah of the Assin Fosu Divisional Command, had allegedly demanded a bribe from civilians on a case he is handling at the Division.

A statement issued by the Central Regional Police Command dated Tuesday May 21, and signed by Regional Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP Irene Oppong indicated that Ansah has been detained pending investigations.

"The attention of the Central Regional Police Command has been drawn to a video which has gone viral on social media involving NO 45533G/Sgt Augustine Owusu Ansah, of Assin Fosu Divisional who was seen taking money from a Civilian in a criminal case, which amounts to corruption.

"In the said video G/Sgt Augustine Owusu Ansah was seen negotiating the payment and receiving money in a cyber-crime and narcotic case from a suspect at a drinking spot," the statement said.

The statement added that "the case has been referred to the Regional Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to investigate and report to the Regional Police Command for necessary action. The police officer has been detained for investigations."

The regional police command however entreated any member of the general public with further information on the matter to contact the regional crime office.

It further assured that the police would painstaking investigation would conduct to bring all persons involved in the matter to face the full rigours of the law.

G/Sgt Ansah is caught on the video taking bribe from civilians who have narcotic case before him.

He is heard on the video boasting his superiority to other colleagues handling the case, bragging that he is more senior with Sergeant rank while the others constables who has no experience like him on how to kill the case.

Upon taken the bribed cash of one thousand cedis, Ansah was so happy that he declined to count it, claiming he would do when he gets home and that he has no doubt the money would be less than what has been agreed by the bribe givers.

This is not the first nor the last time some police officers decent low and defied the police motto, " Services with Integrity " and take bribes from civilians who have cases before them.