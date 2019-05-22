Eugene Arhin Donates To Muslims At Awutu Bawjiase

The Communication Director of the Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin, who was accompanied by some constituency executives of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), first called on the Zongo Chief (Sarikin), Alhaji Mohammed Muniru’s palace to inform him and elders of the area of his mission.

From then he proceeded to the Bawjiase Central mosque where he met the Imam, Abass Adams Siesay, and other elders of the Muslim community, where he made another donation.

The Imam and his elders prayed for the Eugene Arhin and asked for God’s blessings upon him

The chiefs used the occasion to plead for the construction of drains (gutters) in the area, with Eugene promising to do what he can within his means to help address their concerns.

The Director of Communications asked for prayers for the nation, President Akufo-Addo, the Member of Parliament, George Andah, the Chief Executive for the District as well as for himself.

He equally took the opportunity to advise the youth of the area to remain united and support the good works of President Akufo-Addo and the NPP government.

On the issue of jobs for the youth as was raised by the elders, the Director of Communication indicated his willingness to assist them in landing opportunities in the several employment modules government has and continues to roll out.

Eugene Arhin later visited the home of the late Kojo Oppey Abbey, a former NPP Member of Parliament of the area, to commiserate with the widow and the immediate family on the passing of their kinsman.

---Daily Guide