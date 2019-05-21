NDC Can't Win Elections With Mahama – NPP

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will struggle to win elections in Ghana if John Mahama remains flagbearer of the party, Ernest Yaw Kumi, a communicator of the governing New Patriotic Party has said.

In a radio interview monitored by ABC News Ghana , Ernest Kumi cited the gross incompetence of the NDC flagbearer during his tenure as President of the republic as one of the major reasons for which Ghanaians will shy away from voting the NDC into the office with John Mahama at the helm.

He said scores of NDC sympathizers have been extremely vocal in expressing their discontent with the alleged corruption associated with the John Mahama administration, a claim he says, was summed up by Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, a former appointee of John Mahama.

“Their former Trade Minister, Spio, told us he met with the party members and asked what made them lose the election. The first point they raised was incompetence, the second point they raised was corruption,” he quoted in the interview monitored by ABC News Ghana .

He was however at a loss as to why the rank and file of the party voted for John Mahama to be flagbearer ahead of the 2020 general elections. He quizzed, “… he asked what they can do to win the election and they said they need to change their leader, yet still you are bringing the incompetent person as your leader?”.

The comments of the NPP communicator follows an Economic Intelligence Unit(EIU) report suggesting President Akufo-Addo and the NPP do stand a high chance of retaining power if they stay their current course.

The report, released on May 13, 2019, stated further that “the 2016 legislative election was won by the NPP; and the campaign was dominated by the faltering economy, which many Ghanaians still associate with Mr. Mahama.”

Accordingly, The Economic Intelligence Unit believes that it will be difficult for the NDC under Mr. Mahama to portray itself as the better custodian of Ghana’s economy, especially as the country’s growth outlook now appears fairly strong with Nana Akufo-Addo as President

The think tank, therefore, said they “expect Mr. Akufo-Addo and the NPP to secure re-election in 2020. They, however, noted that, if the NDC can present a coherent opposition and hold the NPP to account on unfulfilled campaign promises particularly on job creation and industrialization, where progress has been generally slow and success patchy—the election could be closely contested.”

Comparing the policies of the two parties, Ernest Kumi said the governing New Patriotic Party has done so well in executing their policies including free secondary education, something he insists, the NDC could never have pulled off.

“NDC should point to us one policy they brought up that really helped Ghanaians. If you ask them about development they have pursued, they will say they did the Kwame Nkrumah interchange as if they are the first people who brought interchange to Ghana,” he said.

--- ABCNewsgh.com