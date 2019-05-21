I Don't Own $3 Million Mansion – Kwakye Ofosu

A former deputy Communications Minister in the erstwhile Mahama administration, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has denied reports claiming he owns a luxurious mansion paid for with funds allegedly accrued through foul means during his time as a deputy Minister.

Kwakye Ofosu made the rebuttal following viral reports claiming he was under investigations by the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu.

Responding to the allegation in a radio interview closely monitored by ABC News Ghana , Mr. Kwakye Ofosu questioned the authenticity of a supposed list purporting to be a summary of the cases currently under investigations at the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

He explains that according to the Act establishing the OSP, there are only two conditions under which the office can publish such lists currently undergoing investigation. These conditions, Kwakye Ofosu insists, are not fully satisfied within this purported list making rounds.

Kwakye Ofosu went further to tackle his 3 million dollar mansion allegation stating emphatically that he owns no such ‘mansion’. He urged the public to disregard the ‘misleading’ information which according to him was only aimed at tarnishing his reputation.

“Let me take this opportunity to emphasize that it’s never true that I have bought a mansion worth 3 million dollars anywhere is Ghana. it’s a palpable lie and a total fabrication which defies common sense,” he defended.

