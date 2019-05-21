Mahama Says EC Boss Not Neutral

John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress is preparing fertile grounds for an escape route should he be defeated in the 2020 general elections as he blaming the Electoral Commission Chairperson of not being neutral in executing her mandate.

“ John Mahama knows he is going to lose miserably once again in 2020 so he wants to prepare the minds of his supporters that the EC would be bias. But, Ghanaians are smarter than what he thinks”, Anthony Boakye, a social commentator told ABC NEWS yesterday.

According to the flag bearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mrs Mensa has acted in ways that suggest that representatives of the political parties are a disturbance to the elections management body, a situation he said was unfortunate.

“They need to prove us wrong. We have our doubts that they can be neutral and fair … The current posture and the way they are conducting things makes us doubt that they will be neutral and fair in 2020,” Mr Mahama told Accra-based Citi FM on Monday, 20 May 2019.

His latest comments fall directly in line with the advice of NDC National Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo that the party members should take to cleaners, the EC Boss.

He added: “The EC is not a secret society. It is not somebody’s private closet that needs to be shut, and, [we], not know what is going on there… They should open all the process.

“When the EC starts behaving like the representatives of political parties are a nuisance … then this affects the trust and confidence the people have in the EC – a neutral arbiter.”

Touching on the chair of the Commission, Mr Mahama said: “Her posture doesn’t give confidence that she is going to be neutral in this matter,” he stated.

