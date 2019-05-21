NDC 2020 Manifesto Will Capture Mahama Unfinished Business—Suhuyini

Alhassan Suhuyini

Tamale North lawmaker, Alhassan Suhuyini Sayibu, has revealed that the Manifesto of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) would capture the unfinished business of former President John Dramani Mahama.

According to him, the Manifesto when complete in drafting by the party research team would include many of the NDC government policies that were meant to bring strong economic growth to the country but have been truncated by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government under Nana Akufo Addo.

Mr Suhuyini made the revelation during a newspaper review segment on GHONE TV on Tuesday May 21st , 2019.

However, the Deputy Minister of Communication, George Neyen Andah on the same segment stated that the NDC does not have any message to Ghanaians for the 2020 general elections.

But Suhuyini said the NDC manifesto for 2020 will spelt out the road map to tackle the numerous challenges the country is currently experiencing under Akufo Addo led NPP government.

According to Andah, former President Mahama suggestion that the NDC doubts the chairperson of the Electoral Commission neutrality going into 2020 general election is a sign of desperation of a leader who has no message to the electorates.

But Suhuyini said the NDC Manifesto which would be soon outdoored, includes a message that would encourage and restore hope to Ghanaians that, the country could make giant strike among communist of nations in economic development.

The Tamale North lawmaker, who is a Journalist by profession said, Ghanaians are not safe under this current government, both economic and security terms, pointing that, "former President John Mahama return is to finish the unfinished business."

He charged Ghanaians not to be discouraged by the NPP vile propaganda against the former President under whose tenure the country witnessed massive infrastructure development.

President Mahama in an interview with Accra based private radio station, Citi FM expressed NDC frustration with the current EC Boss Jean Mensah and raised doubts on her neutrality as a referee to political parties in elections.

According to the former President, the EC recent reactions to the NDC concerns on some of its electoral reforms indicated that NDC might not get a fair deal in the next year general elections.

But the EC debunked such assertion and assured Ghanaian of its preparedness to conduct free and fair elections in Ghana, including the upcoming District Assembly elections.