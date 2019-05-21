Akufo-Addo Taking Ghana Back To Culture Of Silence—Bernard Monah

National Chairman of the People National Convention(PNC), Bernard Monah has called on Ghanaians to resist an attempt by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to silence freedom of expression guaranteed by the 1992 constitution.

According to him, the close down of radio Gold and radio XYZ is a sign of the Akuffo-Addo and NPP is intolerant to criticism of opposing views under the democratic dispensation.

Mr Monah made this observation when he joined the " March for Free Expression" by a pro-media pressure group, Free Media Vanguard (FMV) in Accra today Tuesday, May 21st, 2019.

He told Journalists after the group presented a petition to the National Communication Authority ((NCA) at its headquarters in Accra.

"We are all here to join the organisers to draw the government attention, especially President Akufo Addo that, he cannot send us back to those days of culture of silence. This is an attempt to gage freedom of expression and we will resist it in all forms using the appropriate measures," Mr Monah stated.

Scores of Ghanaians joined the FMV at the Elwak Sports Stadium to march to the NCA office to demonstrate against what they described as moves by the government to attack press freedom.

Some protesters were decorated in red and black attire wielding placards with inscriptions: “Enough is enough”, “Akufo-Addo, you are a threat to free speech”, “stop adding tyranny to hardship”, “leave Adeti alone”, " leave our Journalists alone," among others

The protest according to the Organizers, aimed at safeguarding the fundamental human rights of free expression, and the work of journalists, which the organisers say have come under threat.

The closure of Accra-based Radio XYZ, Radio Gold and several media houses across the country triggered the protest to press home their demands to reverse the sanction.

Members of the Minority in Parliament joined the street protest in their number to the NCA headquarters to present the petition.

Deputy Director in charged of Managerial Operation, Olivia Boateng received the petition on behalf of the Authority and assured the petitioners their concerns would be looked into by management.