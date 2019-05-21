Keep Nagging, 2020 Will Soon Come – Mahama To Akufo-Addo

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has taken a swipe at President Akufo-Addo for blaming his failures on him for election 2020 will retire him from politics.

According to the former President, the penchant of blames by Akufo-Addo is a sign that he (Akufo-Addo) cannot handle the responsibility as the man in charge of the affairs of the state.

Mahama is therefore asking Akufo-Addo to start preparing his handing over notes before the 2020 elections because the already burdened Ghanaians have made up their minds.

“If in your third year, getting into your fourth year you are still blaming everything on your predecessor, then you need to start preparing your handing over notes. Then it means that you are not able to take responsibility,” he said.

The Former President who made the comment in an interview with Richard Mensah of Citi FM monitored closely by ModernGhana, said the too much fixation on him by the Akufo-Addo led NPP administration instead of concentrating on their mandate as a government in power is not a sign of gentleman with the competencies to tackle the economic hardship and insecurity in the country.

According to John Mahama, it is normal to play the blame game in your first year in office but not into the third year.

He says it is an abdication of duty for President Akufo Addo and his government to make it a constant feature to blame him (John Mahama) for everything when they have the mandate to perform ahead.

“I am a bit disconcerted with the attitude of the President. It is normal in your first year to come and blame everything that has gone wrong on your predecessor. May be in the second year you can continue to play the blame game. But after you are in your third year, if only thing in your mind is Mahama; everyday Mahama; and Mahama did this and Mahama did that; then I mean you are abdicating the responsibility of running this country,” he observed.

The former President touted his government’s intervention in the power sector as a mark of a responsible governance as compared to the nagging Akufo-Addo government.

He said it took responsibility for the power crisis which wasn’t the creation of his government boldly step in Parliament to solve it whether the mess was created by his predecessor or not.

“I went to Parliament and I said look; this is the problem we have; I am the Commander in Chief; I am the President of this country; I am not going to blame anybody for it. I will take responsibility for solving it and I went ahead and solved it,” Mahama emphasised.