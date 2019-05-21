CID Boss Starts Nationwide Tour To Lobby Police Chiefs For IGP Bid

Reliable information gathered by this investigative news portal indicates the embattled Director General, Criminal Investigative Department of the Ghana Police Service, Maame Yaa Tiwa Addo Dankwah is seriously lobbying top security chiefs across Ghana to garner support prior to the appointment of the next Inspector General of Police (IGP) in the country.

Deep throat sources confirm to the ghanaianeye.com that, Mrs. Yaa Tiwa Addo has started touring the nation including the newly created regions in her bid to familiarized herself with officers of the service before President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo will announce a new IGP in the coming weeks.

The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Asante Apeatu is expected to retire in anytime soon and names of some senior police officers have popped up; this includes Dr Akufo Dampare, DCOP Kofi Boakye among others.

Our sources within the police service reveal that the CID Boss has embarked on this tour with the hope and conviction that, she will be appointed by the President to become the first female Inspector General of Police the country has ever had.

In view of this, many gender activists are advocating for her selection.

But Ghana’s largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in recent developments have questioned her neutrality and professionalism. This follows her intermittent invitation of the party’s national chairman, Mr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo over his alleged leaked tape.

The party’s council of elders held an emergency meeting and resolve that, they would not allow Mr. Ampofo to honor an invitation by the CID Boss to assist the police in an ongoing investigation.

The NDC described the invitation as unnecessary and useless. The party has bashed her over her recent comments about the whereabouts of the three missing Takoradi girls.

Meanwhile, it is alleged that power brokers within the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) seem to ‘Okay’ her and other busily lobbying for her appointment.

