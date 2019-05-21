Ghana Embassy, UNESCO Receive A ''Call For A Ministry Of Ghanaians In Foreign Lands'' In Paris

Ahead of Ghana's Diaspora Homecoming Summit slated for 3rd-6thJuly 2019 in Accra by the Diaspora Affairs, Office of the President (DAOOP), a presentation of the book ''A Call For a Ministry of Ghanaians in Foreign Lands with Two Subsidiary Parliamentary Seats From Each Continent'' has been made to Her Excellency Anna Bossman Ghana Ambassador to France and Portugal at the Chancery in France.

Many will agree that Ghanaians living in Foreign Lands for several reasons are the nation's greatest offshore asset. The question of how to harness the full participation of diaspora in nation building remains unanswered in spite of the numerous institutional structures and links established in the past to man diaspora affairs.

The Author of the book, Mr. Osei Mensah Michael, Founding President of the Organisation of Ghanaians Abroad OGHA and GHACIF, Ghanaian Community in France Council, says that, the creation of a Ministry of Ghanaians in Foreign Lands with two subsidiary parliamentary seats from each of the five continents will review the commitment government attaches to the great pool of Ghanaians lost to the diaspora. There are no doubts that adherence to his proposal will earn Ghana distinctive marks in her democratic dispensation across the globe and it will call for improved diaspora participation with corresponding development.

The book proposes contemporary ideas and policies that can serve as a mechanism to development in a foreseeable improved Ghana.

Hon. Adjavor Bonaventure, Minister in Charge of Diaspora and Deputy Head of Ghana Mission in France and Portugal also received a copy.

Both the Ambassador and her Deputy Congratulated Hon. Osei Mensah for such a masterpiece on the Diaspora.

''A Call For a Ministry of Ghanaians in Foreign Lands with Two Subsidiary Parliamentary Seats From Each Continent'' is currently featuring at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. Specifically at UNESCO's Africa Week from 20thMay - 24thMay, 2019. Copies shall also be made available at the Homecoming Summit in Ghana.