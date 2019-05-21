Stonebwoy’s Gun Was For Self-Defense, Not Offensive – Lawyer

The two Dancehall artists have been charged by the police and are expected to face the courts in due course over the brawl at the just recent Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

The confirmed charges for Stonebwoy by the police include use of offensive weapon, display of firearm on public platform and threat of harm while his rival, Shatta Wale’s only charge was offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace.

However, a private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has downplayed the possibility of the law to have any hold on Stonebwoy for a mere display of his gun at the VGMA if the circumstances necessitated him drawing out the gun in the first place, are justifiable.

According to the legal luminary, the brandishing of the gun in public may not qualify as an offence in that particular circumstances.

He argued that, if a person had a gun and he has to use it in self-defense, the gun must first be pulled out to ward off imminent danger.

Therefore, if it could be proven that the prevailing circumstances at the time was a necessary justification for his decision to bring out the firearm, then it may not have a hold on him. Coupled with the fact that he must have been licensed to own a gun.

Meanwhile a press release from the police, signed by the Head of Public Affairs at Accra Regional Police Command, DSP Afia Tenge has indicated that, “the preliminary investigations reveal that a disturbance occurred after Livinstone Etse Satekla, also known as Stonebwoy was declared winner of the Reggae Dancehall artist of the year and had mounted the stage to receive his award.

“Charles Nii Armah Mensah, also known as Shatta Wale, also moved on stage uninvited provoking a scuffle between them and their patrons. The two together with the other suspects, Nii Amoo, who was seen discharging pepper spray in the auditorium were all arrested and put on lawful custody and have been granted bail to be arraigned before court in due course,” the police statement said.