Gomoa Central DCE Highlight Projects To Boost Local Economy

Gomoa Central District Chief Executive, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo has highlighted a number of projects aimed at transforming the lives of the people and to boost the local economy.

According to him, within two years, the Akufo-Addo led NPP government has done enough for the people in the Gomoa Central District

He listed construction of classroom blocks, modern toilet facilities, CHP compound, modern market centres, ICT complex centres, provision of improved cocoa and coconut seedlings to farmers and renovation of classroom blocks as well as reshaping of road network for smooth transportation of goods and services among other things.

Addressing the First Ordinary Meeting of the Fourth Session of the Sixth Assembly held at Gomoa Afransi recently, the DCE noted that the projects were provided upon request from the various communities.

"I must commend His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo President of the Republic of Ghana and his Vice Alhaji Muhammadu Bawumia for spearheading infrastructure development in the country of which Gomoa Central is benefitting immensely.

"As I speak every community in the Gomoa Central District is benefitting from one project or the other upon request their request to the Assembly.

"Am proud to say that most of these projects are at the various stages of completion. It's expected that they would be completed soon to be handled over to the benefitted communities," he stated.

Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo mentioned the construction of 3-unit classroom block, office, store and staff common room for Gomoa Obuasi, construction of 6-unit classroom block for Gomoa Lome, construction of ICT complex at Afransi, construction of 3-unit classroom block at Gomoa Oguakrom and construction of 3-unit classroom block at ABEA JHS 'A'.

Others including the construction of CHP compound at Gomoa Mangoase, construction of 3 no. 42-units Market Stall at ABEA, construction of 1 no.2 Bedroom Semi-detached Trs'Quarters at Gomoa Afransi, construction of 1 no.2 Bedroom Semi-detached Nurses Quarters at Gomoa Aboso, renovation of Gomoa Ofaso D/A JHS and renovation of Gomoa Obuasi Presbyterian Basic School.

The DCE further mentioned reroofing of Benso 'B' JHS, construction of 2 Bedroom Semi-detached staff Bungalow as well as renovation of DCE's bungalow both at Gomoa Afransi.

Provision of Modern Toilet facilities for the people, Assembly's support for Community Self-help projects and many.

"Roads within the district are being reshaped for smooth transportation of Goods and Services. More so, Central Government through Getfund has also constructed Two KG Blocks at Afransi and Abamkwaim," he added.

According to him, Gyaman Senior High School has received approval for the construction of Home Economics block and a Dining Hall. The Assembly is in the process of awarding contract for construction of 20-unit Market Stall at Afransi.

On agriculture, the Gomoa Central DCE noted that enough coconut and cocoa seedlings were ready to be distributed to over 1,000 farmers in the district to expand their farms.

He disclosed that the Assembly has been able to generate an amount of Ninety One Thousand, Six Hundred and Sixty-nine Ghana Cedis, Twelve Pesewas (91,669.12) as at 31st March 2019 which represent 24.76% of the targeted amount of Ghc 370,000.00 adding that plans were far advance for the Assembly to reach its targeted revenue for the year.

He described Gomoa Central District as relatively calm thus encouraging potential investors to come to the district to invest.

Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Hon. Naana Eyiah encouraged women to participate in the forthcoming District Level Elections so that they could be part of the Assembly's decision making process.

She lamented over the lack of participation of women in the Assembly adding women should be encouraged to be Assembly Members for Electoral Areas in the District.

"It's sad that there are only two women among the 21 Member Assembly. Even that they are government appointees. This means all the 15 Electoral Areas are being represented by males. This is not fair. We must all advocates for women participation in Local Governance so that they could contribute their quota towards community development," she posited.