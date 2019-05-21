Let’s Be Truthful And Open In Doing Our Work - NCCE Director Tells Police

The Techiman Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Mr Jobila Mohammed Zakari has urged the Police and other public officers to be truthful and honest in the dispensation of their duties and responsibilities.

Mr Zakari said this during a Radio discussion on Techiman’s Free FM Morning Show dubbed ‘Edwaso Nsem’, with the Police Divisional and Municipal Commanders, Mr Emmanuel Twumasi-Ankra and Mr Afari Yeboah respectively

Mr Zakari said that as public officers holding in trust public resources with the mandate to promote development, there is the need to hold ourselves accountable in line with the values and principles of our code of conduct, in accordance with Article 284 of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic.

Discussing the topic, Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption programme (ARAP), Mr Zakari was of the view that the only way this country can scale down corruption is partly for public officers to be honest with their duty activities. ARAP is being implemented with support from the European Union (EU) to promote good governance by reducing corruption, improving accountability and complying with rule of law.

Contributing to the discussion, the Tchiman Municipal Police Commander, Mr. Afari Yeboah admonished the country’s citizens to respect the principle of rule of law, adding that the Police has been always on duty to safeguard the rights and freedoms of the people.

On his part, the Techiman Divisional Police Commander, Mr Emmanuel Twumasi-Ankra, outlined the role of the police in fighting corruption and urged the people to be most law-abiding citizens, adding that ‘if we allow the law to function in its rightful perspectives, corruption will have no space in our societies”

Source: freefmgh.com