Terrorists Alert: 400 Burkinabes Screened At Tumu

About 400 immigrants from neighboring Burkina Faso seeking asylum in Ghana over the recent attacks by agents of terrorist group, Salafi Jihadists, went through strict screening by officers of the Ghana Immigration Services (GIS) at Tumu in the Sisala East District of the Upper West Region.

Municipal Chief Executive for Sisala East, Karim Nyau, told Starrfm in an interview monitored by Modernghana on Monday.

He said the Burkinabe nationals would be profile after which the immigration officers would decide whether to grant them either asylum seekers or refugees statues.

According to the MCE, during interrogation, the Burkinabes claimed they are farmers but are now running for their life's to Ghana from attack by elements of a terrorism group.

He said, after the Immigration officers are done with the profiling, they would go through registration for them to be recognised as foreigners with a permit to stay if possible.

Mr Nyau said though they are farmers back at where they are coming from, due to the insecurity nature in that country they cannot continue to do farming.

He added that, the security services would continue to put surveillance to know their real intention but most of them expressed interest in going into farming in Ghana.

Beside Ghana's official security process to give residents permit for a while, they would also go through International refugee assessment in order to fully recognise as such by the United Nation Commission on Human Rights and Refugees.

Currently, they are being camped at the Sisala East Municipal Assembly waiting for official documentation before they can be allocated a temporal residence.

Early this month, some terrorist group attacked and killed about six people including a priest as mass was being celebrated in a church in Dablo in northern Burkina Faso.

The attackers said to number between 20 and 30, then burned down the church.

Jihadist violence has flared in Burkina Faso since 2016. They are said to be affiliated to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group as well as the local Ansarul Islam.

Burkina Faso is among countries in the West Africa Sahel region battling Islamist insurgencies in the region.

It formed a regional force, G5 Sahel, along with Niger, Chad, Mauritania and Mali to take on the militants.

In January this year, Prime Minister, Paul Kaba Thieba resigned amid growing pressure over a rise in kidnappings and jihadist attacks and was succeeded by Christophe Joseph Marie Dabiré.