Eye of the Pangolin – a ground-breaking new documentary which premiered last Friday on Endangered Species Day – is now available for streaming, for free, via the Pangolin.Africa website and You Tube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O2QKPJC0CQY or https://www.pangolin.africa/the-film

Those behind the project want it to become the most watched wildlife documentary ever believing that awareness is the only way to save the pangolin from annihilation.

The 45-minute film tells the story two South African filmmakers, Bruce Young and Johan Vermeulen, who travel the continent to find the four different species of the elusive African pangolin, the most trafficked mammal on earth. Along the way they also meet the people who are trying to save the creatures which are now on the edge of extinction.

Due to an increasingly insatiable market in Asia, the pangolins in that region have almost entirely disappeared, as they continue to be poached and become part of the illegal wildlife trade. Traditional Chinese medicine places great value on the supposed healing powers of pangolin scales and their meat is considered a dining delicacy.

Eye of the Pangolin notes it takes 1 900 pangolins to make one ton of scales and so far this year alone, 23 tons have been intercepted leaving South Africa!

On their journey throughout the continent, Young and Vermeulen encounter many who have fallen under the pangolin’s strange and mesmerising spell. They question the nature of man’s relationship with the wild creatures of this planet and ask: "If we lose the pangolin, do we lose a part of ourselves?"

Says Young: “Our goal is to make Eye of the Pangolin one of the most watched wildlife documentaries ever so we have made it freely available to screen to anyone in the world via the Pangolin.Africa website. So many people don’t even know what a pangolin is. If people take a look at the wild world around them and reassess their relationship with it and its wildlife, then there’s a chance we’ll save these mystical creatures. We are asking people to share the link with everyone they know so that we can hopefully reach a global audience of millions.”

His views are echoed by Vermuelen: “There are still many people that haven't even heard of a pangolin before. If we can change that, if we can educate them and inform them about the threats it is facing, then we have achieved what we have set out to. The most important thing is to make the users of pangolin scales realise that a pangolin scale, just like rhino horn, is nothing more than keratin.”

The filmmakers also intend to take the documentary to wildlife and conservation film festivals as well as embark on an intensive screening campaign at educational establishments across Africa and worldwide.

About Eye of the Pangolin

From the co-director of Blood Lions, this powerful documentary is the story of two men on a mission to get all four species of African pangolin on camera for the very first time. As they travel the continent to learn more about those caring for and studying pangolins they are captivated by these strange, secretive creatures and document the race to save them from being poached to extinction. Filmed on location in South Africa, Ghana, Central African Republic and Ghana, Eye of the Pangolin will be made freely available as an open source film, accessible for viewing around the world via numerous online platforms. The film will also be taken to wildlife and conservation film festivals.

About Pangolin.Africa

Pangolin.Africa is a non-profit organisation dedicated to the conservation of the most highly trafficked wildlife species on the continent: the African Pangolin. Through a three-pronged approach of Publicity, Participation and Protection, the organisation is working with partners in the tourism, conservation and corporate fields to increase general awareness of the species; contribute towards much-needed research; and support law enforcement in combating the illegal wildlife trade that is threatening the survival of this species. For more information visit www.pangolin.africa and follow their progress on social media.