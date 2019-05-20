Akufo-Addo Lawless State Triggered Chereponi Violence—Vandepuye

The renewed communal violence between two communities in the Chereponi District of the North East Region, has been attributed to the act of indiscipline and lawlessness in the country.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Odododiodio, Edwin Nii Lantey Vandepuye, said this on GHONE TV on Monday.

The protracted communal conflict between Komkombas and Chokosis in the Chereponi District, which has been brought under controlled was on Friday May 17, sparked again after the President left the region.

Over six people are reportedly killed, others left injured and several property destroyed.

Currently, heavy security personnel comprising military and police have been dispatched to the District and its surrounding communities to contain the renewed violent clashes between Komkobas and Chokosis..

The District Chief Executive of Chereponi, Mr Abdul-Razak Tahiru, confirmed to media that there was shooting at some communities in the Chereponi district and that several people were killed in the clashes between the Komkombas and Chokosis.

Residents especially women and children were also reportedly fleeing the area to neighbouring Togo since the conflict broke out.

However, contributing to newspaper review on the issues of insecurity in the country and the renewed conflict at Chereponi, Mr Vandepuye said, the security challenges the country is faced with are largely due to the falling morals and values among many people.

The MP argued that, in every serious nation, indiscipline is not an acceptable norm, but strangely, indiscipline and lawlessness appeared to be acceptable norms in Ghana.

He said,this is largely so, because people who should have set the example for others to emulate are the worst perpetrators, stressing that, it was possible some individuals earn their living through acts of indiscipline and lawlessness.

Mr Vandepuy however urged government to take pragmatic steps to end the canker and save the nation some money that could have been used for developmental projects rather than for feeding security to keep peace in that area.

Mr Stephen Amoah, Chief Executive of MASLOC, who was on the programme agreed with Mr Vandepuye assertion and pointed out that, we could not achieve as a nation if we do not tackle the level of indiscipline crippling the country economic growth.

In his view, every act of lawlessness and indiscipline is not only a nuisance but has serious negative impact on the economy, businesses and society as a whole.

The two political actors wondered why some persons could kill another, burnt and destroyed property for just a plot of land.