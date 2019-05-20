VGMA 2019: I Am Responsible For The 'Madness'– Minister

Minister for Tourism and Creative Arts, Barbara Oteng Gyasi, has taken responsibility for the recent brawl that occurred at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) on Saturday, 18th May 2019.

Speaking to Francis Abban on Starr FM’s morning show, the Minister revealed that her outfit should have been proactive in handling the chaos that happened last Saturday.

She said evidence on social media shows clear signs of the impending danger due to the that there was no peace between the fans of Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale yet her outfit failed to address those issues.

Mrs. Gyasi bemoaned that the brawl could have easily been prevented had her outfit, Organizers of VGMA and other stakeholders tackled the chaos from its roots.

She however expressed disappointment at the fans of Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy and urged them to remain calm and make peace.

The Minister also assured that measures will be put in place to ensure the maximum security of all audiences and participants going forward.

Background

Stonebwoy pulled a gun on stage whiles receiving the Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year Award at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) which was held at the Dome, Accra.

In the process of receiving the award, Shatta Wale and his militants rushed onto the stage which Stonebwoy pulled the gun because according to him he was afraid of what could happen since he was caught off guard.

Meanwhile Stonebwoy has since apologized to Ghanaians for pulling a gun on stage.