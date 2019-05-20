Confirmed: Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale Detained Over The VGMA Commotion

ModernGhana can confirm that both Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy spent last night in separate cells following the commotion they caused at the 20th-anniversary edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) on last Saturday.

The Head of the Operations Unit of the Accra Regional Police Command, ACP Kwesi Fori, said the two artists were picked on Sunday and kept in separate police cells to assist in investigations on the actions of the duo a day before the VGMA event.

ModernGhana sources within the police indicate that the two feuding dancehall artists are currently been detained by the police and have been moved to some other police cells today.

Our checks from the Tesano Police station where Charles Nii Armah Mensah, otherwise known as Shatta Wale, was detained reveals the dancehall artiste has been moved to a different location.

We can also say same of Livingstone Satekla, alias Stonebwoy, who was earlier detained at the Dansoman police station.

This is was purely to prevent fans of the two artists from massing up at the police stations to create a scene.

The brewing tension between the two rivals hit the peak on Saturday when the fans of Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy clashed on stage during the live broadcast of the Ghana Music Awards.

Stonebwoy was alleged to have pulled a gun on stage on what he later explained as self-defense.

The brawl between the two brought the Vodafone sponsored programme to a temporary halt for about an hour, leaving people who were monitoring the event on TV in limbo with the break in live broadcasting.

In an update by the police after the event, the Head of Operations Unit of the Accra Regional Police Command, ACP Kwesi Fori said the two artist were kept in the police cells awaiting the conclusion of investigation.

In a press release signed by the Dancehall as the Chief Executive Officer of Burniton Music Group, Livingstone Satekla, alias Stonebwoy offered an unqualified apology for the part that ugly scene.

“I would like to extend my sincerest apologies and deepest regrets for the part my conduct played at what should have been the biggest celebration of Ghanaian music last night,” the release said.

He sought to justify his action by indicating that he has been a victim of incessant vilifications and physical attacks for his talent by his main rival, Shatta Wale.

“In seeking to entertain Ghanaians, I have been the victim of incessant vilification and physical attacks in recent times. My own dear wife has in the past suffered a knife attack at a concert – an attack that had been for me and which resulted in her being rushed to a hospital. This for me has been quite alarming with regards to my security,” the dancehall artists said.