A Few Bad Nuts Giving Nigeria A Bad Name In Ghana--Nigerians In Diaspora

While a majority of Nigerians continue to live and make a normal life in Ghana, there still remains some bad nuts who always engage in all kinds of negative activities destroying the good name of the great Federal State of Nigeria.

It is against this background that the group known as Nigerians In Diaspora Organisation (NIDO), has condemned all acts of criminality committed by Nigerians in Ghana.

It would be recalled that over the past few months, some incidents of kidnapping in Ghana have allegedly been linked to Nigerians, especially the most publicized case involving the alleged kidnapping of the three young girls in Takoradi by a Nigerian.

In an exclusive interview by Mr. Oscar Ugoh, the Director of Corporate Affairs, NIDO, he assured the security agencies his group will always help in bringing to book Nigerians who engage in crime in Ghana.

"We are urging the government to deal with anyone who won't abide by the laws of this country," he said.

Mr Ugoh said the alleged involvement of Nigerians in criminal acts had smeared the image and reputation of law-abiding Nigerians resident in Ghana, posing serious concerns, which, if not checked, could lead to violent attacks on innocent Nigerians.

"Even as Nigerians resident in Ghana start to prove this commitment by our actions, we see the necessity of remaining Ghanaians of the fact that the overwhelming majority of Nigerians resident in Ghana are law-abiding, socially responsible and indeed are making significant contributions to the Ghanaian economic growth and social development," he said.

According to him, "As an Organisation, we all abhor crimes, frown on antisocial and deviant behaviours that pose danger to the safety and preservation of life and property,” he said.

He then appealed to all concerned, Ghanaians and Nigerians alike to be circumspect in their actions resulting from the ongoing crimes, so as not to adversely affect the special relationship between the two countries which has been of immense benefit to both.

Mr. Oscar Ugoh noted that the Organisation had taken steps to set up neighbourhood watch-dogs amongst Nigerians to provide checks and balances on their behaviours and unravel perpetrators of crime.

He further noted that the Nigeria high commission had embarked on sensitization of Nigerians in the various regions of Ghana to be law abiding and live in harmony with Ghanaians.

Meanwhile, the Organization has written to the Inspector General of Police for any means of collaboration to tackle the issues.