Physician Assistants Resist Act 857 (2013)

Ghana Physician Assistants Association (GPAA) has called on the ministry of health, medical and dental council to withdraw the amendment of Act 857 (2013) and create another regulatory council as a matter of urgency.

According to the group, since the amendment of the Act, the group has never known peace.

Adding that, it is unjust and discriminatory to equate a registered practicing physician assistant (irrespective of one's grade and experience) to a house officer (a student under training).

In a press statement read by madam Rebecca Dede Bantey, Vice President of (GPAA) said since physician assistants have been put under the regulation of the medical and dental council, Ghana by the enactment of the health professions regulatory bodies Act 857(2013), they have never known peace.

"There have been attempts by a section of health professionals who think it was a favour done us by the act, to ridicule, subdue and obliterate the autonomy of practice of the physician association", she said.

She said that ministry of health has deliberately sponsored medical and dental council to delete the autonomy of practice of the physician by clandestinely and speedily pushed for amendments to the health professions regulatory bodies Act 857 (2013) through the amendment Bill (2019).

She added that the autonomy of practice of the physician assistants cannot be overemphasized as they have worked independently over the years to render quality, accessible and affordable services in the country.

The association noted that they shall not remain doormat but fight till they are heard.

"We shall fight with our blood and strength the oppressor's rule and machinations till we are liberated", they noted.

About Physician Assistants

Physician assistants are highly skilled and specially trained healthcare professionals who undertake clinical, public health (both preventive and promotive) and administrative services at health centres across the country without supervision from any section of healthcare professionals.

They also work in the consulting rooms at the district or municipal hospitals by attending to the health needs of a client.

They are sub-district heads in the district health management system and pivot of primary healthcare.