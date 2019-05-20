Zoomlion Chairman Urges Harvard University

World renowned center of academic excellence, Harvard University is being encouraged to help African businesses upgrade their operational efficiency by designing special business models that feed such needs.

Ghanaian business mogul and top name in sanitation, Dr. Siaw Agyapong who is championing this move, is convinced that in order to succeed in the fast evolving landscape of business in Africa, companies need Staff who possess new knowledge in leadership, management and finance. Dr. Agyapong notes that it is only by such personnel development that Africa can compete in the globally competitive business space.

To this end, Siaw notes that his company - Zoomlion, the provider of integrated waste management solutions is positioning its Staff to hone their skills using Harvard University’s Centre for African Studies as learning grounds.

Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyapong is currently in Johannesburg attending Harvard Center for Africa Studies Advisory Board meeting.

Siaw was appointed to the advisory board, after being recognized for his immense role in giving waste management in Africa – a makeover. The Council believes Dr. Agyepong's skills and pragmatic knowledge on leadership and entrepreneurship will help in the development and growth of the Harvard University’s center.

The meeting assembles top African Entrepreneurs, Policy Makers and Specialists in various fields to broaden public and scholarly awareness about Africa, African experiences and African perspectives.

In remarks on the sidelines of the closed-door meeting, Dr. Agyapong said applying modern business tactics to African entrepreneurship will rebrand waste administration and render it attractive, especially for developing countries suffering from the disease burden of poor sanitation.

Board members serve as ambassadors for the Centre and assist in shaping the field of African Studies, intellectually and institutionally.

Other members of the Advisory Board include it's Chairman, Hakeem Belo-Osagie, llesanmi Adeseda Prof. Emeritus of Illinois at Urban-Champaign, Folorunso Alakija, Executive Vice Chair of Famfa Oil Ltd, K.Y. Amoako, President and Founder, African Centre of Economic Transformation, Myma Belo-Osagie Partner, Udo Udoma and Belo-Osagie Law Firm, Paul Farmer, Kolokotronts University, Professor of Global Health and Social Medicine and Havard; Chief Strategist and Co-Founder; Partners in Health.

The rest are, Donald Kaberuka, African High Rep, AU Peace Fund, Kola Karim, Chairman of Board of Directors, Storeline Natural Resources, Carole Kariuki, Chief Executive Officer, Kenya Private Sector Alliance, Chris Kirubi, Director Centum, Paul Maritz Chairman of the Board; Pivotal, Precious Moloi-Motsepe, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Motsepe Foundation and Sizwe Nxasan, Founder Sifiso Learning Group.

Also on the board are, Ory Okolloh, Director of Investment, Omidyar Network, Garvin Rajah, Creative Director; Garvin Rajah Atelier, Unicef Goodwill Ambassador and, Magda Wierzyoka, Chief Executive, Sygnia Asset Management.