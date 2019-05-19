We used to think NPP was anti-Muslims and Zongos - Suaman Chief Imam

The District Imam for Suaman District in the Western North Region, Alhaji Mumuni, has urged his fellow Muslims and Zongo dwellers to disabuse their minds of the perception that the NPP is anti-Muslims and Zongos.

According to him, the various policies and programmes being implemented by the Akufo-Addo government specifically tailored for Muslims and the Zongo communities bears testimony to the fact that the party has no animosity towards Muslims.

Alhaji Mumuni explained the turnaround in perceptions about the NPP when the Vice President of the Republic, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, joined the Muslims of Dadieso to pray as part of this year’s nationwide Ramadan Tour on Sunday, 19th May 2019.

Flanked by two of his deputies, Alhaji Mumuni said then-candidate Nana Akufo-Addo promised in the lead up to the last general elections that if voted into office, he would show that the NPP does not dislike Muslims, contrary to the propaganda being pushed by the party’s opponents.

“In 2016, when President Nana Akufo-Addo came to campaign, I told him that us Northerners and Muslims don’t really like NPP because of what we have been told. But since Nana Akufo-Addo won the election he has really shown that he loves Muslims and Zongos.

“Until two years ago, we didn’t even know that although Government is in Accra, it still thinks about us at Dadieso. Over the past two years, this Government has helped three people to go to Hajj. We are most grateful. Nana Akufo-Addo and NPP have shown that they really care about Muslims. We are grateful to Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. May Allah continue to bless them.”

The District Imam had high praise for the District Chief Executive for Suaman, Hon Christian Baah, for his diligent implementation of the government’s policy directives for Muslims and Zongos in the district.

“In the past, the people of Dadieso Zongo, including me, did not want to hear the name NPP. We were told that you didn’t want to associate with us, that you didn’t like Muslims and Zongos and if we come around you will drive us away. We were afraid of the party. But since Nana Akufo-Addo appointed this man as DCE, he has really done a lot to bring all of us together and shown that NPP loves Muslims.”

Vice President Bawumia urged Muslims to pray for the sustenance of the peace and acceptance of religious diversity Ghana enjoys, and contribute their quota towards nation building.

Phase Two of Vice President Bawumia’s 2019 Ramadan tour began on Friday 17th May, 2019 with visits to mosques and chiefs in the Central Region. He has since visited mosques and chiefs in the Western and Western North regions.

He has been accompanied by the Minister for Inner Cities and Zongo Development, Hon Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid; Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President, Hon Boniface Abubakar Siddique; national Nasara Coordinator of the NPP, Aziz Haruna Futa; the Registrar of the Pharmacy Council, Pharm (Dr) Audu Rauf, officials of the Zongo Development Fund, and a number of Muslim MPs including Hon Issah Fuseini (Okaikoi North) and Hon Hon Halidu Ali Maiga (Dormaa West).