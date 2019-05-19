Two die, three injured in a fatal accident at Anaji-Nkroful

A fatal accident that occurred on the Anaji-Nkroful highway adjacent “Anaji Yahowa Naye” close to the Queen of Peace School on Sunday morning claimed two lives while three others are battle for their lives at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi of the Western Region.

The Driver of the white Pontiac Vibe car with registration number GR 3020-14 was moving from the Anaji area heading towards Nkroful when he vides off and cross over to the other side of the road and collided with the Taxi car with registration number CR 1888-13 which was also heading towards Anaji from Nkroful direction.

It took road users and passerby’s close to 40 minutes to recuse the helpless Taxi driver from his Taxi.

According to report, a daughter of the Taxi driver who was in the car and the driver of the Pontiac Vibe car identified as Nathaniel Hammond who is also a worker at Orsam have passed away on arrival at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Taxi driver and his other child who was at the back seat of the Taxi together with another lady who was sitting in the white Pontiac Vibe car are currently responding to treating at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital.

The private car is at Kwasimintim police station and the taxi is at Anaji police station.

The police have however commenced investigations into the incident.