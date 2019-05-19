Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
19.05.2019 Tragedy

Two die, three injured in a fatal accident at Anaji-Nkroful

Kwaku Anane
News Two die, three injured in a fatal accident at Anaji-Nkroful
1 HOUR AGO TRAGEDY

A fatal accident that occurred on the Anaji-Nkroful highway adjacent “Anaji Yahowa Naye” close to the Queen of Peace School on Sunday morning claimed two lives while three others are battle for their lives at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi of the Western Region.

The Driver of the white Pontiac Vibe car with registration number GR 3020-14 was moving from the Anaji area heading towards Nkroful when he vides off and cross over to the other side of the road and collided with the Taxi car with registration number CR 1888-13 which was also heading towards Anaji from Nkroful direction.

It took road users and passerby’s close to 40 minutes to recuse the helpless Taxi driver from his Taxi.

According to report, a daughter of the Taxi driver who was in the car and the driver of the Pontiac Vibe car identified as Nathaniel Hammond who is also a worker at Orsam have passed away on arrival at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Taxi driver and his other child who was at the back seat of the Taxi together with another lady who was sitting in the white Pontiac Vibe car are currently responding to treating at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital.

The private car is at Kwasimintim police station and the taxi is at Anaji police station.

The police have however commenced investigations into the incident.

519201991605 23041q5ddx img20190519wa0019

519201991605 qulxoca443 img20190519wa0020

519201991606 vbrduhgtso img20190519wa0031

519201991606 osjum8x432 img20190519wa0030

519201991607 sxoaredq5l img20190519wa0029

TOP STORIES

We used to think NPP was anti-Muslims and Zongos - Suaman Ch...

1 hour ago

Segbefia Asks EOCO To Give Verdict On Mahama Ambulances

9 hours ago

body-container-line