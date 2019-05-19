Be Ambassadors of EC's Limited voters registration Exercise - NPP to NDC

The Second Vice Chairman for Suame Constituency of New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Richard Akwasi Asante, has advised aspiring Assembly Members in the country to act as ambassadors of the limited voters' registration exercise to be conducted by the Electoral Commission (EC) by conscientising qualified persons with the need to register.

According to him, acquisition of the voters Identity Cards (ID Cards) serves as a key to electing persons to lead the country.

" After registering, the ID Cards, among other things, can be used to vote in the district Assembly elections, parliamentary and presidential elections," He said.

Addressing a section of the media in Kumasi, Mr Asante, said the limited registration exercise will commence on the 24th of May, and end on the 13th June, this year.

According to him, persons who have recently attained the age of 18 should try as much as possible to register in order to be eligible to exercise their franchise in district and general elections.

Other persons, who he said, can also register, constitute Ghanaians who are above 18 years but due to some reasons could not register in the previous exercises.

He disclosed that persons who have misplaced their identity cards should never make attempt to register.

According to him, such acts will amount to double registration and affected persons, due to the illegality, shall be arrested and prosecuted accordingly, when caught.

He asked persons who have lost their ID cards to pay gh5 at any branch of Commercial Bank and forward the pay-in-slip to their respective districts for replacement.

Mr Asante therefore entreated parents to inculcate in their wards, the spirit of patriotism and oneness to help prevent any misunderstanding before, during and after the registration exercise.