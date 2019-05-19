Ricketts-Hagan Paid Unannounced Visit To Cape Coast Metro Hospital

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Cape Coast South Constituency, Kweku Ricketts-Hagan on Tuesday, 14th May, 2019 paid an unannounced visit to the Cape Coast Metropolitan Hospital to interact with the medical and non-medical staffs and also to inspect the medical facilities which need urgent rehabilitation and replacement.

The Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr. Dzifa Gademor Demanya ushered the MP and his entourage into a conference room where there was a meeting already in session.

The MP indicated that, the intention was to see how best they can work together and to see how his (MP) office can help the clinical needs of the hospital. Things that he can use his limited resources to help and those that he can lobby to be provided.

I am an MP for this constituency but I am in opposition. So I have a limited resources as to how far I can help. But it is part of my job to lobby for development.

I would like to look through your tall list of needs to see ones that I can help and also to talk to the Minister of Health, Mr. Kwaku Agyemang Manu to come to the hospital's aid, MP said.

Mr. Ricketts-Hagan indicated that, the unannounced visit is part of his plans to visit departments, agencies and institutions in the Cape Coast South Constituency to see how he can collaborate with them to solve some of their needs.

He also told the staff present that, the visit has given him an opportunity to meet for the first time the new Regional Director who was at the meeting. Meeting people like these helps to collaborate well to solve certain challenges, MP said.

On his part, the Medical Superintendent of the Cape Coast Metropolitan Hospital, Dr. D. G. Demanya, expressed gratitude to the MP for such a visit. He made it known that, the MP was not visiting the hospital for the first time. They used to have a smooth cooperation with the MP until recent time that they were not hearing from him. But the MP responded that he was indisposed after the 2016 general election but now that he is going about his duties, he would make sure that cooperation would be fastened.

Dr. Demanya said the hospital is facing many challenges and they are using the Internal Generated Fund (IGF) to solve some of them. The hospital is in a deplorable state and he said that immediate attention must be directed there. He explained the situation at the medical facility and asked the MP to support to boost health delivery system over there.

The hospital which was built in 1938 needs major rehabilitation works due to how the sea breeze causing damages to medical equipments and buildings.

Dr. Demanya told the MP that, the Japan Embassy gave a grant totalling US$ 121,051.00 for the renovation of the Mother and Child Care Unit of the hospital.

It was part of Japanese Grant Assistance for the Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGHSP) Scheme.

National Lotteries Authority (NLA) also provided a counterpart funding to rehabilitate and expand the operation theatre.

They also lobbied the former Metropolitan Chief Executive of Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly, Hon. Anthony Egyir Aikins to construct the road network which was executed by Department of Urbana Roads.

Aside these, we use the Internal Generated Fund (I.G.F) to do any other repairs and replacements at the hospital. We have spent over two hundred thousand Ghana Cedis from the I.G.F to do some works and that is emptying their coffers.

Patients will not come here if facilities are not good. Dental Unit is closed down for the past five years. X-ray Unit is also closed down. Roofing at the Maternity Unit is leaking, he indicated.

Dr. Alexis Nang-Beifubah, Central Regional Director of Health Services also thank the MP for the visit

The Estate Manger of the hospital, Mr. Eric Oduro to took the MP and his entourage around to inspect the facilities. They inspected the following facilities; x-ray unit, dental unit, operation theatre, maternity ward, laundry, children's ward, male and female wards, optometry unity, etc.

Mr. Oduro appealed to the MP to help solve some immediate needs at the hospital such as streetlights, air-conditioners, etc. Hon. Ricketts-Hagan assured Mr. Oduro that his office will as urgent as possible provide those immediate needs. The MP directed his office coordinator, Mr. Samuel Owusu Essel to take note.

The MP was accompanied by Mr. George Elvis Korankye-Taylor, Cape Coast South Constituency Chairman, Mr. William Aggrey-Fynn, Constituency Treasurer, Mr. Victor Nanka-Bruce, Constituency Organiser, Alhassan Mohammed (Paapa), Youth Organiser, Dr. Anaman, Constituency Executive Member, Mohammed Mufao, Former Constituency Chairman, Mr. Alfred Halm, Former Youth Organiser, Mr. Samuel Owusu Essel, Coordinator of MP's Office and other members of the party.

Report by Paa Panyin,

Cape Coast.