Two Killed In Accident On Anaji-Nkroful Highway

A fatal accident that occurred on the Anaji-Nkroful highway adjacent 'Anaji Yahowa Naye' close to the Queen of Peace School on Sunday morning claimed two lives while three others battle for their lives at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi of the Western Region.

The Driver of the white Pontiac Vibe car with registration number GR 3020-14 was moving from the Anaji area heading towards Nkroful when he veered off its lane and cross over to the other side of the road resulting in the collision with the the on coming taxi car with registration number CR 1888-13 which was also heading towards Anaji from Nkroful direction.

It took road users and passerby’s close to 40 minutes to recused the helpless taxi driver.

Ama Boadiwa Morcher of Beach FM can confirm that a daughter of the taxi driver who was in the car and the driver of the Pontiac Vibe car identified as Nathaniel Hammond who is also a worker at Orsam were pronounced death on arrival at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Taxi driver and his other child who was at the back seat of the Taxi together with another lady who was sitting in the white Pontiac Vibe car are currently responding to treating at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital.

The police has however commenced investigations into the accident.