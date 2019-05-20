Blast near Giza pyramids injures 17, mainly tourists

An explosion outside the Egyptian capital Cairo has hit a tourist bus, injuring 17 people near the Grand Museum.

Egyptian security services said the explosion, near the still unopened museum, appeared to have injured tourists.

South Africans and Egyptians were among those hurt when the explosive device, though to have been a roadside bomb, went off, damaging the tourist vehicle.

Eyewitness images show scattered debris on the road. Witnesses have described hearing a very loud explosion.

There were no reports of deaths.

In December, three tourists from Vietnam and their Egyptian guide were killed by a roadside explosion less than 4 kms from the site of today's attack.

Egypt's tourism sector has suffered for years due to a series of deadly attacks targeting holidaymakers following the turmoil of the 2011 uprising that toppled longtime ruler Hosni Mubarak.

Egypt is due to host the Africa Cup of Nations football competition in a month's time, from 21 June to 20 July.