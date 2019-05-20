God Has Punished You, That's Why You Can't Drive Your Own Car— Owusu Bempah Jabs Kweku Baako

Outspoken Man of God, Rev. Owusu Bempah has unleashed venom on the Editor in Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako for speaking negatively about his church.

The leader and founder of Glorious Word and Power Ministries International said “I wonder why an ugly fool like Kweku Baako would brand my church members as senseless people whereas he can’t even match him talkless of being capable of buying his car tyre.

The enraged man of God indicated that it’s about time Kweku Baako stop meddling in his affairs with government because he has no audacity to do so.

Kweku Baako says he won’t waste time chasing out fake pastors out of the country if made President of Ghana for a day.

He lambasted Kweku Baako, saying “you are fool, God has punished you, that is why you can’t even drive your own car."