PASAG - COHK New Executives Unveiled

The Physician Assistant Students Association of Ghana of the Kintampo College of Health and Well-being ( PASAG- COHK) has sworn into office the new executives for 2019/2020 Academic year.

The president-elect, Mr. Alika Gabriel, the former General Secretary of the association who doubles as the CEO of Foundation Against Drug Abuse Ghana was sworn into office as new President of PASAG-COHK together with his other elected executives.

Mr. Alika was elected president in the recent PASAG elections held on 12th April 2019 to elect new executives for the Association for 2019/2020 academic year.

He beats two other presidential aspirants in the keenly contested election where he pulled 260 of the total valid votes cast of 633 representing 41.07percent to become the winner.

Gabby takes over from Mr. Agyare Ernest who served as President for the 2018/2019 academic year and is now the PASAG National President.

The swearing-in ceremony which took place yesterday 17th May 2019 at the school's new Auditorium also saw the swearing in of the other elected executives of the association.

The elected executives include Alika Gabriel ( President) Jabong Solomon Dakwannam( vice president),

Nkrumah Abena Mansah ( General secretary) , Goerge Gyimah Brobbey ( PRO), Afia Serwaa Nkrante ( Women's commissioner and Owusu Mensah Prince( organising secretary) with other 15 appointed executives.