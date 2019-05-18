Bright Amanful To Contest Programs And Projects Secretary Of NUGS

BRIGHT AMANFUL, popularly known as Resurgence declares his intention to become the next PROGRAMS AND PROJECTS SECRETARY of NUGS

Bright Amanful (Resurgence), former SRC Presidential candidate at KNUST, is a Chemical Engineering student who is currently serving as the Deputy Welfare Chairperson of the SRC and the Lead Peer Counselor to the College of Engineering all at KNUST. In 2017, he was elected as the Vice President of his department and is now running to become NUGS official.

Read his declaration of intention message below

Good day Comrades,

It’s a great pleasure reaching you on this platform and am hopeful you are doing well.

I officially want to inform you that I am vying to become the next Programs and Projects Secretary of NUGS and as such, I earnestly want to crave your indulgence and endorsement.

Over the past years, I have served students to my fullest potential in my capacity as a student leader, activist, counsellor and motivational speaker. Serving as the Deputy Welfare commissioner of the SRC at KNUST has exposed me to a great course of diligent service and hard work in which I find motivation to serve as a NUGS Executive.

Having the opportunity to serve as a Delegate in the just ended Ghana International Model United Nations 2019 and other local and international entrepreneurial, projects and leadership conferences like ‘Making the World a Better Place’ conference at Johannesburg has deepen my diplomatic skills including; Negotiation, Project Management, Emotional Intelligence and other cognitive competence skills which are prerequisite for effective leadership.

Being certified by Bill Clinton in my effort to lead a generation to change the world by designing a business model for apprenticeship in view of reducing unemployment provides me the impetus to do more as a global citizen.

As a scholar of the International Leadership Foundation (ILF) who is abreast with change and transformative Leadership with Integrity as foundational core value, I have every capacity necessary to fuel a positive change and bring dynamism as far as Programs and Projects is concerned.

I would relish the opportunity to use my skills and experience to serve you and NUGS at large to engineer a lasting solution to the problems that confront students in the Republic. I therefore call on you to join hands as we spearhead the upcoming elections. Come let’s work together to build the NUGS we desire with efficient and constructive project and policy delivery in transparency. Come let’s make the NUGS relevant to all. Come let’s exceed the efforts of the current executives and the expectations of all students in Ghana. Thank you.

Bright Amanful (Resurgence)

Less Talk, More Action!!!

Reach me on 0501430810/0554617371

[email protected]