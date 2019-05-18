Air BP, Neste Offer Sustainable Aviation Fuel At Stockholm Arlanda, Caen Airports

Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and services supplier, returns to EBACE 2019 (Stand #C21), from 21-23 May, with the news that it has offered sustainable aviation fuel to general and business aviation customers and aircraft manufacturers at Stockholm Arlanda (ARN/ESSA) airport in Sweden and Caen Carpiquet (CFR/LFRK) airport in France.

This latest fuel offering comes in support of the industry’s Sustainable Alternative Jet Fuel (SAJF) initiative, launched one year ago, which aims to encourage operators and aircraft manufacturers to use sustainable aviation fuels.

The fuel has been produced by leading renewable fuels producer, Neste, and supplied by Air BP. The fuel supplied will produce up to 80 percent fewer emissions over its life-cycle compared with conventional jet fuel and is produced from non-palm renewable and sustainable raw materials.

The availability of sustainable aviation fuel at Arlanda and Caen airports follows the announcement last month, that as part of a collaboration agreement signed in October 2018, Air BP and Neste are ready to supply sustainable aviation fuel to airline and airport customers in Sweden.

Commenting on the announcement, Irene Lores, global sales and marketing director, general aviation, Air BP said: “Our industry’s ambitious carbon reduction targets will only be achieved with support from across the entire supply chain. Initiatives like this give operators direct exposure to sustainable aviation fuel helping us to overcome any obstacles in its adoption. At Air BP we believe it is important to keep working with multiple suppliers, customers and partners, and using expertise from across the global BP organisation, to support the commercialisation of sustainable aviation fuel.”

“We are extremely happy to be able to offer sustainable aviation fuel to the business aviation community. In decreasing emissions from aviation, sustainable aviation fuel represents the only viable alternative to fossil liquid fuels for powering commercial aircraft. Collaborating with Air BP, we can find the best ways of developing robust supply chains to ensure that sustainable aviation fuel is more widely accessible to aviation customers”, says Peter Vanacker, Neste’s President and CEO.

Further demonstrating Air BP’s role in driving adoption of sustainable aviation fuel, Tom Parsons, Air BP’s commercial development manager, low carbon, is proud to join a panel of speakers at Farnborough Airport in the UK today, Saturday 18 May as part of the SAJF ‘Fuelling the Future’ event.

Similarly, Air BP’s Thorbjörn Larsson, general manager, Air BP UK & Nordics, will be participating in a SAJF panel discussion at EBACE on Tuesday 21 May at 14:00 in the Innovation Zone to discuss the properties of sustainable aviation fuel and its current and projected wider use within the business aviation sector.

Air BP has supplied its BP biojet branded sustainable aviation fuel to commercial airlines customers at over 10 airport locations, including at Oslo airport in Norway, where it was the first to supply sustainable aviation fuel through the existing airport fuelling infrastructure.

In 2018 Bombardier’s demonstration fleet was refueled with BP Biojet in Stockholm Arlanda en-route to EBACE and Air BP has also supplied airlines on an ad-hoc basis at airports including Stockholm Bromma (BMA/ESSB), Karlstad (KSD/ESOK) and Göteborg Landvetter (GOT/ESGG).