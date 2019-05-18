Apinto Chiefs Urge AngloGold To Appoint Ghanaian As MD

The chiefs and elders of Apinto Divisional Council in the Western Region are pushing for Ghanaian Managing Director at Anglogold Ashanti (Iduaprim Mine).

The opinion leaders according to our sources believe that qualified Ghanaian professionals are not being treated fairly since they are always overlooked when it comes to the appointment of a Managing Director for Anglogold Ashanti (Iduaprim Mine).

The chiefs who have the support from the youth of the area say since the land that houses one of the greatest mines in the country, it is important for a qualified Ghanaian to head the firm after years of neglect.

Sources close to the chiefs say will soon send a petition to the authorities of Anglogold to ensure that their demands are met.

Nationals from the African countries have been occupying the Managing Director position since 2009 even though Ghanaian do not have similar he facility in Ghana while Ghanaians MDs who sent to African countries to manage other subsidiaries are rejected.

South African, Billy Mawasha was appointed Managing Director in 2009 and was subsequently promoted to Head of Africa Operations. His term in Ghana ended in 2011.

His fellow countryman, Secelo Ntuli, was took over as MD in 2011 and ended his term in 2016. Jasper Musadaidzwa from Zimbabwe, whose term comes to end 2019 was appointed in 2016

However, sources within the multi-national company, have hinted, AngloGold employees who also believe their local bosses have been sidelined over the years, say they will resist any attempts to bring in another expatriate to run affairs when Mr. Musadaidzwa ends his term later in the year.

The Anglogold employees are backing their bosses to land the top job this time around since their current boss, Jasper Musadaidzwa from Zimbabwe is exiting .

They are not happy with the fact that Ghanaian managers are always sidelined when it comes appointing Chief Executive Officer or Managing Director for Iduaprime mine even though they are exceptionally qualified.

