Communication Students Urged To Be Agents Of Human Rights Promotion

University students specializing in various disciplines in the Bachelor of Arts in Communications Studies have been challenged to make the fight for the fundamental human rights of the deprived and marginalized in society a priority.

"It is only by doing so, that you will have given meaning to your existence as humans and the worth of the degrees conferred on you after completion of higher education," he stated.

A Senior Lecturer at the African University College of Communications (AUCC), Mr Samuel Ato Afful, said this when he swore in newly elected executives of the AUCC Chapter of the Canadian based Journalists for Human Rights (JHR).

Mr Afful who is also the Patron of the club encouraged the new executives to endeavour to embark on initiatives to increase membership and become visible and relevant in the larger Ghanaian society.

He said "respect for human rights, must not be mortgaged for anything. Unfortunately, the poor and marginslised are unable to fight for their rights, chiefly because of their predicament. Hence the need for AUCC-JHR to be the voice for the voiceless".

The President of the club for the 2019 - 2020 Academic Year, Miss Mynna Maame Arabs Bentil, speaking on behalf of the newly sworn-in executives, pledged allegiance to the club, and emphatically promised to be good ambassadors of human rights the world over.

She acknowledged that the task ahead will not be easy, but with the cooperation of her executives, she was optimistic of success.

The President of the Students Representative Council (SRC) of AUCC, Mr Samuel Darfour, reminded the leaders of the club that, leadership is a call to service and as such, should be role models and endeavour to leave a legacy worthy of emulation and celebrating.