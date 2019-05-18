Tain DCE Donate Mats To Muslims

Mrs Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Tain in the Bono region has donated 8 bundles of mats to Muslims at Menji, a Muslim community in the district to be used during prayers.

This was in fulfillment of a promise the DCE made during the inauguration of the Menji central mosque.

Making the presentation on behalf of the DCE after last Friday’s congregational prayers, the District Coordinating Director, Mr. Nicholas Kumi Acheaw admonished Muslims to be guided by peace in all their endeavours whiles calling on them to continue praying for the district and the country at large.

Receiving the mats, the Chief Imam Abass Yussif showed gratitude to the DCE for her kind gesture.

Prayers were later said for the nation for more sustained peace and prosperity.