James Agalga Is Satanic, Probe Him Over Guns Import— Group

James Agalga

A group calling itself, Prestea Communicators for Development (PCD) in the Western Region has called on government to as a matter of urgency investigate the former Deputy Minister for Interior, James Agalga over the importation of guns into the country for private use.

The Akufo-Addo government is pointing fingers at the erstwhile administration for penning an authorization letter two days before leaving power for a company to import cache of weapons into the country.

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, at a recent press conference referred to a permit letter signed Mr Agalga and dated January 5, 2017, and indicated that the former Mahama government granted “M/s Yadco Ghana” the permit to import 20,000 cases of 500 pieces of Shotgun cartridges, 4,000 pieces of hunting shotguns and 500 boxes of percussion caps in the Country.

“We find it strange that the very persons who issued the permit for the importation of these arms will today turn around and say that the Akufo Addo administration has issued permits and therefore has to take the security situation of this country a lot more seriously that it is doing now,” the Information Minister said.

Reacting to the claims, Mr. Agalga said: “It is also instructive to note that when a licensed importer of arms obtains permit from the CID and not the Interior Minister as is envisaged in my signed letter, the importer procedurally must obtain a delivery permit from the Interior Ministry before the imported arms can be cleared at the port. Once again, Hon Oppong Nkrumah failed to disclose to the good people of Ghana when the delivery permit was issued and who signed it. Without doubt, the delivery permit was issued in 2019 and could not have been the handiwork of the NDC when it was in power.”

In a statement signed by the group President, Comrade Francis Eshun, he accused James Agalga for signing for the importation of the arms two days before leaving office to Akufo-Addo government.

"The character of James Agalga is satanic, unfortunate and does not fit to be called Honourable. He has displayed such an attitude that can destroy this country and the government must not just talk, but, take cogent actions against such act. His actions, sets lots of questions, about the “transition period after elections”, why will that period be used to carry heinous acts!", the statement opined.

The statement quizzed "I mean, what wickedness? Signing such an important letter a day or so when you are leaving office!".

Below is the full statement:

INVESTIGATE “DISHONOURABLE” JAMES AGALGA- PCD PRESIDENT URGES GOVT

It is becoming increasingly clear that politicians want to unilaterally set our country into turmoil. Politicians will run into public to give information, that country is being burnt by certain perceived individuals, while in fact, they themselves are behind the acts they are complaining about.

The character of James Agalga is satanic, unfortunate and does not fit to be called Honourable. He has displayed such an attitude that can destroy this country and the government must not just talk, but, take cogent actions against such act. His actions, sets lots of questions, about the “transition period after elections”, why will that period be used to carry heinous acts!

On Thursday, 16/05/2019, NDC Director of Communications, Kakra Essamuah said the the importation of arms by NPP Government must be suspended .In a statement, the NDC said the continuous importation of cache of guns by NPP government has the tendency to increase tension in the country.“These matters must have been exacerbated by what happened at Ayawaso, the assassination of Ahmed Suale, the kidnappings going on… and these things do not bode well for all of us as citizens,” the NDC’s Director of Communications, Kakra Essamuah, told Joy News.

By this, the NDC party, who Mr. James Agalga is affiliated is seen accusing the current government of importing arms to in effect harm Ghanaians. Unfortunately for the NDC, it has emerged, without any controversy that, the “dishonourable” James Agalga actually signed for the importation of the arms a day or so before the official handing over of President Mahama regime.

I mean, what wickedness? Signing such an important letter a day or so that you are leaving office!

However, just a day after the Minister of Information, Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah exposed the NDC of their continuous insincerity in tackling national issues, and to quote the President Nana Akuffo Addo’s assessment of the NDC as “unspeakable hypocrites”, “dishonourable” James Agalga could NOT hide his shame and fathom unpatriotic attitude but to bring out a new release rather ASKING GHANAIANS QUESTIONS, when he is infact, supposed to tell us why he signed such an important documents capable of subjecting the security of the country into jeopardy! What a pity!

“The question then is when is the actual import permit was issued?”- James Agalga ask in his press statement! I mean, why will Agalga be asking us questions? So, what was he expecting, after he signed as Deputy Minister for the Importation of such arms! And he Agalga is stating, “we urge government to desist from its dishonest penchant to dabble in blame games at the least opportunity...”. I mean, is Agalga sleeping? How can he speak like this? Was NDC Communication team not aware he, Agalga actually signed for the importation of such arms? What does the NDC mean by “the continuous importation of cache of guns by NPP government has the tendency to increase tension in the country”.

The fact is, James Agalga and his likes, are bring shame to Ghana, Parliament, and moreover, putting the good people of Ghana into unnecessary panic. The government should as a matter of urgency conduct thorough investigations, especially on financial grounds, since the timing for the signing looks fishy!

Before I end my piece, I will also urge the Special Prosecutor to fastract investigations into all corruption cases especially under the Mahama administration to give Ghanaians hope going forward.

Signed!

Comrade Francis Eshun

Social Commentator & President of Prestea Communicators for Development