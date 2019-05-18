GIFEC's Kofi Asante Donate Computers, Accessories To Institutions In Wassa Amenfi West District

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communication ( G.I.F.E.C ) and an aspiring Parliamentary Candidate for the Wassa Amenfi West Constituency Honourable Kofi Asante has donated a number of computers to some institutions in Wassa Amenfi West District in the Western Region.

Hon. Kofi Asante who is currently attending Transform Africa Summit in Kigali, Rwanda donated thirty 33 desktop computers and 33 UPSs to 30 CHPS Compounds in the Wassa Amenfi West District.

Some of the beneficiary communities are; Afiena CHPS, Odumasi CHPS,. Kwabeng CHPS, Okwantanium CHPS,Asanko CHPS, Asectec CHPS, Nyame Nnae CHPS and others.

The donations were made on his behalf by the members of the 'FRIENDS OF KOFI ASANTE'.

In an interview with Mr Kwame Ampong, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AHOBRESE GROUP OF COMPANY and a member of FRIENDS OF KOFI ASANTE, he revealed that it is the vision of Hon. Kofi Asante that all institutions in the Wassa Amenfi West District will be provided with free desktops computers to improve on their services.

Mr. Ampong who spoke on behalf of Hon. Kofi Asante said already Asankragua Senior High School and Asankragwa Senior High Technical have each benefited from forty-one (41) desktop computers, thin client computers with server and a free internet connectivity Service has been provided for both schools to improve on their learning.

Other beneficiary institutions are a donation of computers to Alhaji Toppoh Schools at Asankragwa and donations of computers to Asankragua Divisional and District Police.

Some heads of the beneficiary institutions commended Hon. Kofi Asante who was the former Member of Parliament for the Constituency and pray for God's blessings to become the next representative in the Constituency.