Bono RCC, TIDD Impound 3 Trucks Loaded With Illegal Lumber

The Bono Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) in corroboration with the Timber Industry Development Division (TIDD) of the Forestry Service Commission (FSC) has impounded three articulator tracks loaded with illegal lumbers.

The three tracks, according to the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Manager of the TIDD, Mr Abban Bonsu were arrested on the Sampa – Berekum road by the Deputy Bono Regional Minister, Mr Siaka Stevens during one of his familiarization tour of the Jeman South District of the region.

Mr Abban Bonsu who confirmed the arrest said the tracks he believed were heading towards the northern part of Ghana.

The three articulator tracks with the registration numbers, AW 1944-14, GR 6969-14 and 11 JH 6311 he said were arrested when two of them were involved in an accident after a heavy downpour whilst the remaining one had developed a mechanical fault.

He said the owners of the lumbers, as at press time, have not shown up to claim ownership of the lumbers.

He added that investigations are still ongoing to find the owners and possible prosecutions would take place.

The Regional TIDD Manager commended the Deputy Regional Minister for involving the TIDD officials after he and his entourage had arrested the cars.

Mr Abban Bonsu called for corroborative efforts from all quarters in fighting illegal lumbering.

He noted that they have inadequate personnel and logistics in clamping down those who are destroying the country’s forests through illegal ways.

“When it comes to the issue of illegal lumbering, the Forestry Commission alone cannot win the fight; so therefore, we need individuals and informants to make our fight a success, we are also doing our best in spite of personnel and logistics constraints,” he noted.

The Regional TIDD Manager debunked the assertions that some of the officials of the commission aid some chainsaw operators and individuals who are destroying our forests.

According to him, he is not sure any official of the commission in his right frame of mind will support such wrongdoings.

The majority of the staffs in the Forestry Service Division, TIDD and Wildlife, he was optimistic are doing a great job in the protection of the country’s forests.

Mr.Abban Bonsu advised individuals who want to venture into lumbering business to go through the right process and acquire the license before entering into the forests.