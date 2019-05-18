Poet Omama Kidash Speaks On Sanitation And Deforestation
Erica Arthur
Ghanaian poet, Omama Kidash, whose real name is Godwin Asare has added his voice to the campaign against filth and deforestation in the country. He believes that going green and smelling good are key keys to our basic survival.
Omama Kidash is a poet, playwright, and teacher (Pentecost Senior High School – Koforidua). He is a member of the Ghana Association of Writers (GAW), a GAW Literary Award winner, and a graduate of the University of Ghana, Legon.
His wordings weave the beautiful survival cloth in this fashion:
The Filth Eats Us With little throws here and there We have created a mighty monster Which opens its wide stinking mouth To eat us alive. Filth, Which comes from us Join hands before our very eyes And in unity, transmogrify Into a stinking unpleasant monster To devour us in bits And finally, in full And we are shameless about it. When one frowns on The throwing of unwanted plastics Through the windows of moving vehicles, They are insulted and abused – They say the street is nobody’s home But it all comes back to us. Our chocked gutters stink to rip us apart And then conquer to enslave our healthy bodies. Filth, who is now recognized as a citizen Receives much pampering to grow in our Homes, our streets, our markets, and everywhere. The filth we create Takes a bite of us each day To become our lord. Like the slave in the hands of the master, The capital city is in strong chains Struggling for fresh breath As we watch the thick filthy rope of dirt We produce Hang us on the tree of filthy-filthy. But we cannot look on any longer Let’s come together to dig a big pit, Kill and bury this master and his descendants Else, the future will ask, “Where is the sanity in our sanitation?”
Open Defecation Open defecation Is no national decoration It is a shameful worry To the gateway we sing of. Open defecation is a cancer In the body of our development. We don’t have toilets So our landfill sites, Big gutters, And the kind bare floors of our vicinities Are molested with clinical dosages of Excrement. Plastic balls stuffed with body wastes Fly over roofs to land like missiles And choke us to death around the clock. UNICEF thinks Ghana’s current rate Of improvement will take Ninety years to eradicate open defecation. I think it may be one thousand If we sit and stare. Gold Coast I live in Gold Coast Where we played oware with diamonds And the children washed their hands in Akwatia, Waving Aku Sika’s style on their way home. When the first ship arrived, My bente was stripped off And I became Ota Benga Taking selfies of the past time. Now I am Kunta outside the net, Walking free on a sandy shore. My king is my kind But that heart does not look too kind. Strangers are colouring our waters beyond treatment
Our cowries keep flying into white safes Yet, we stand on the burning sun and say nothing. There is a mystery upon the silhouette. But this is a new dawn. It is time to ride our horses. Let’s shelf the clay beads and go for gold As we create and build with love Keep Ghana Clean From the North to the South Keep Ghana clean From the East to the West Keep Ghana clean From the city to the countryside Keep Ghana clean This is the only nation we have Let’s make it glitter For the rest of the world to learn from it Keep Ghana clean Do not throw anything out of car windows And do not drop anything on the ground either. If there is no bin, Use your bag. Let’s be responsible Let’s be wise Let the elderly start for the children to learn Keep Ghana clean. The Trees Are Watching If you have ever heard the trees talk You would know they too have feelings They care too much about us To be cut into a cross And be served vinegar for life Their annual festivals commemorate How our fathers of old welcomed them, Gave them stool names to appreciate The innumerable stools they had given to us And made them a part of the society. The trees, who grew older than our fathers Told us the story of our past And taught us righteousness and sacredness The trees who gave us something More than shade and shelter Know they have been too kind and faithful Over the years. But we, have put on the murderer’s gloves: While we assassinate the older trees, Our little ones butcher their young without mercy. We do not care whether they live or die We do not care whether they procreate or extinct But they are not mourning. They are gathering with our fathers and mothers On the other side for a reunion As our world gets hotter and hotter on this side. The trees are only watching for They know our sure end. Another Warning from the Greens We are not done talking We will talk and talk and talk Until your ears wake up and listen to our pleas. When the last of us are killed We will all roll into a ball of a big curse and Haunt you in your dreams. When will you ever learn? Will you burn all of us into ashes and pray later? What kind of generation are you? We lived with your forebears in peace; They respected us and even made taboos to Preserve our lives. They knew nothing about chemicals that weaken The body so they lived on us and waxed strong To full age. The love they had for us gave them free meat. Before your forced foods that kill you fast arrived,
We served your fathers healthy dishes And poured clean air into their lungs. What kind of generation are you? You destroy us with a passion and do not care about
How our families survive. What kind of generation are you? You murder us with joy and cover the earth with Concrete. Who shall face the strong winds for you? Who shall shield you from the sun when he is angry?
Our warnings keep falling on deaf ears But we shall scream and scream and scream until You hear. Keep us close to protect yourselves Give us life to have life Love us to love yourselves We, the trees are very angry. Facebook: Omama Kidash Twitter: OmamaKidash Email: [email protected]
